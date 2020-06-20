e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / SC refuses to stay Central Vista redevelopment project again

SC refuses to stay Central Vista redevelopment project again

The bench clarified this after the Centre, through its second senior-most law officer solicitor general Tushar Mehta, told the top court that it cannot give any assurance that “no work on the ground” will be done.

india Updated: Jun 20, 2020 07:36 IST
Murali Krishnan
Murali Krishnan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The government is proposing to redevelop the Central Vista by constructing a new Parliament house, a residential complex that will house the Prime Minister and the Vice President, besides several new office buildings.
The government is proposing to redevelop the Central Vista by constructing a new Parliament house, a residential complex that will house the Prime Minister and the Vice President, besides several new office buildings.(HT Archive)
         

The Supreme Court on Friday declined stay on the redevelopment of Lutyen’s Delhi’s Central Vista for the second time in two months stating that it cannot prevent government authorities from acting as per law.

The bench headed by justice AM Khanwilkar, however, made it clear on Friday that any work done on the project will be subject to the orders passed by the court in future.

The bench clarified this after the Centre, through its second senior-most law officer solicitor general Tushar Mehta, told the top court that it cannot give any assurance that “no work on the ground” will be done.

The case was adjourned for July 7 after the central government requested additional time to file its response.

The Supreme Court had earlier refused to stay the project when the matter had come up for hearing on April 30.

The Central Vista houses iconic buildings like the Parliament House, Rashtrapati Bhavan, the North and South Block buildings, which house important ministries, and the India Gate. The government is proposing to redevelop the Central Vista by constructing a new Parliament house, a residential complex that will house the Prime Minister and the Vice President, besides several new office buildings.

The petitioners, advocate Rajeev Suri and retired Lt. Colonel Anuj Srivastava sought a direction from the court that no further work should take place on the ground (construction work) in furtherance of the project even if approvals are granted. The bench declined to grant such relief.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Delhi’s Covid-19 count crosses 50K, death toll breaches 2K-mark
Delhi’s Covid-19 count crosses 50K, death toll breaches 2K-mark
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
LIVE: IMF backs 70 nations with $25 bn emergency financing amid Covid-19 crisis
LIVE: IMF backs 70 nations with $25 bn emergency financing amid Covid-19 crisis
PM Modi to launch mega Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan today
PM Modi to launch mega Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan today
NDA gains Rajya Sabha ground, BJP bags 11 of 24 seats
NDA gains Rajya Sabha ground, BJP bags 11 of 24 seats
Govt may standardise wages for private security
Govt may standardise wages for private security
Covid-19 care in Delhi’s private hospitals may get cheaper: Report
Covid-19 care in Delhi’s private hospitals may get cheaper: Report
Covid update: Plasma therapy for Satyendar Jain; Covid Rani jibe; WHO warning
Covid update: Plasma therapy for Satyendar Jain; Covid Rani jibe; WHO warning
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In