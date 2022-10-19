SC refuses urgent hearing of plea against release of Ajay Devgn's ‘Thank God’

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused an urgent hearing of a petition against the release of Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Thank God’, scheduled to be released on October 25. The court fixed the case for November 21.

The petition was filed by Shri Chitragupta Welfare Trust seeking directions that the trailers and posters of the said movie should be removed from YouTube and other electronic platforms. It also sought a direction to stop the release of the said movie in theatres or on OTT platforms.

Live Law reported that the petition filed through advocate Lokesh Kumar Choudhary alleged that the release of the movie will be in utter violation of Articles 14 and 25 of the Constitution along with Section 5B of the Cinematograph Act. "The present Petition arises out of and against derogatory expressions, acts, statements, dialogues and insulting images, videos in and around the character of God Chitragupta played by Bollywood Actor, Ajay Devgan/Respondent No. 4 which is evident from the release of the trailer of the Bollywood movie 'Thank God'," it stated.

The petitioner has reportedly made the Central Board of Film Certification, director of the movie Inder Kumar, its producer Bhushan Kumar and actor Ajay Devgan as parties to the plea.

Ajay Devgan has played the role of Chitragupta in the movie, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakulpreet Singh.

