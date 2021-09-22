Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / SC rejects Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple trust's plea for audit exemption
india news

SC rejects Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple trust's plea for audit exemption

The court said its last year's audit order did not confine to the temple, but the trust as well, adding the process should be completed as early as possible, preferably within three months.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2021 11:39 AM IST
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (HT PHOTO)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal of the Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple Trust seeking exemption of its audit for 25 years as ordered by the apex court last year. 

The court said the audit order did not confine to the temple, but the trust as well, adding the process should be completed as early as possible, preferably within three months.

A bench, headed by Justice UU Lalit and comprising Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi, said, "It is clear that the audit contemplated was not intended to be confined to the temple only but with respect to the trust. This direction has to be seen in light of the reports of the amicus curiae in the case as recorded in order dated 2015."

On September 19, the Administrative Committee of the Shree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala had told the court it was facing major financial issues and offerings were not sufficient to meet the expenses, while seeking an audit of the temple-related trust run by the Travancore royal family.

“All temples in Kerala are closed and while this temple's monthly expenses are 1.25 crore, we are hardly able to get 60-70 lakh. Therefore, we have sought certain directions," senior advocate R Basant, appearing for the committee, had said.

(With agency inputs)

