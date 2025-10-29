SC seeks Centre, Ladakh's response on plea challenging Sonam Wangchuk's detention

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the Centre and Ladakh's response on Gitanjali Angmo's amended plea challenging her husband and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention. Sonam Wangchuk was detained from Ladakh late in September following the protests in the Union Territory. (PTI)

A top court bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria has posted the hearing of the amended plea on November 24.

The habeas corpus petition, filed by Wangchuk's wife, seeks the release of the social activist who was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) following the violent protests in Ladakh in late September.

On October 16, the apex court had allowed Angmo to amend her petition after she expressed her intention to challenge the grounds of Wangchuk's detention cited by the Ladakh administration to justify her husband's arrest under the NSA.

Angmo's plea before the Supreme Court has called her husband's detention "illegal", arguing that it was aimed at silencing a respected environmentalist and social reformer for espousing democratic and ecological causes.

Ladakh protests & Wangchuk's arrest Following protests in Ladakh demanding statehood for the Union Territory and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, Sonam Wangchuk was arrested in Leh on September 26 and later taken to Jodhpur Central Jail, where he is currently lodged.

The initially peaceful protests turned violent on September 24 and left four civilians dead and several others injured.

The Ladakh administration submitted a detailed affidavit on the matter to the Supreme Court a day before the October 16 hearing and asserted that Wangchuk's detention was ordered only after the district magistrate (DM) was "satisfied" with his "indulging in activities prejudicial to the security of the state, maintenance of public order and services essential to the community."

The Leh DM described Wangchuk's detention order dated September 26 as "lawfully issued" after considering all relevant materials.

The affidavit also rejected allegations of illegality or mistreatment and said that Wangchuk was duly informed of the grounds for his detention and his right to make a representation against it.

Last week, a three-member advisory board constituted by the Leh administration held a hearing at Jodhpur Central Jail for the Ladakh activist.

Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, also presented her case before the board's chairman and two other members during the nearly three-hour hearing.