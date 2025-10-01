‘Being a tribal, you'll understand…’: Sonam Wangchuk's wife to President Murmu in letter, copy to PM Modi, Shah

Jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo wrote to President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday, appealing to her tribal background to understand the feelings of the people of Ladakh against the backdrop of the protests and her husband's arrest. Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo also claimed that she has not been made to speak with the jailed activist since his arrest. (PTI)

In the letter, which she also sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Angmo calls for an "unconditional release" of Sonam Wangchuk, whom she described as a "peaceful Gandhian protester" agitating for climate change and upliftment of a backward tribal belt.

Sonam Wangchuk was arrested in Leh last week following the violent protests over the demand for extension of protections under Sixth Schedule and statehood to Ladakh. He was charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and shifted to the Jodhpur Central Jail.

Wangchuk's wife has been alleging a “witch hunt” against the jailed activist.

Angmo said that on September 26, Leh Inspector Rigzin Gurmet informed her that Wangchuk had been detained under Section 3(2) of the NSA, and that he was being shifted to Jodhpur Central Jail.

She said that ASP Rishabh Shukla, who they said was accompanying Wangchuk to Jodhpur, would make her speak with him upon landing.

"He also informed me that it is not an arrest as there is no FIR, but a detention under NSA," Angmo added.

However, Wangchuk's wife said, the officer has not called her or made her speak with the jailed activist to date. She said she was told that the officer would explain her legal rights, which Angmo claimed has also not been done.

Further, Agmo claimed that she was put under CRPF surveillance in Village Phyang, where her institute, the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL), is situated.

Gitanjali Angmo is the founder and CEO of HIAL, Ladakh.

"Two members of the Institute were taken into police custody over the past three days, presumably without any authority of law," she wrote in her letter.