Lok Sabha MP not allowed to meet Sonam Wangchuk at Jodhpur jail, slams govt

CPI-M MP Amra Ram was reportedly denied permission to meet jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk at the Jodhpur Central Jail. He asked the government to clarify under what conditions it would allow a meeting with Wangchuk. CPI-M MP Amra Ram said that Sonam Wangchuk was not a terrorist, that even meeting him in prison was not allowed. (X/@AmraRamMPSikar)

Amra Ram, the MP from Sikar, went to meet Wangchuk at the jail on Tuesday evening only to be met with police barricades instead. He wrote to the jail superintendent for permission to see Wangchuk, but the administration refused, citing rules, news agency PTI reported.

Sonam Wangchuk's arrest came after the violent protests that broke out in Ladakh during his hunger strike on September 24, and he was charged under the National Security Act (NSA). Wangchuk was later moved to the Jodhpur jail.

Wangchuk has been a key part of Ladakh's protests for the extension of the Sixth Schedule and statehood for the Union Territory.

“The promises made to the people of Ladakh were not fulfilled, protesters were fired upon and their leader Sonam Wangchuk was put behind bars,” the CPI-M leader told reporters outside the jail.

He further defended Wangchuk, saying the activist is "not a terrorist, that even a meeting with him should be denied". Ram said, "The government should clarify when and under what conditions it would allow a meeting with Wangchuk."

The Sikar MP also accused the Centre of betrayal, blaming it for adopting a repressive attitude.

Since Wangchuk was brought to the Jodhpur jail, additional security arrangements have been made in the area. Several barricades have been put in place, and police personnel have been deployed at a small distance away from the Central Jail's main gate.

Officials said that anyone passing through the area is not permitted to move further without questioning and a valid reason. They said that the police are also monitoring inside and outside the jail premises through CCTV.

The Ladakh administration had earlier explained the reasons behind Wangchuk's detention, saying that his activities were "prejudicial" to the region's security and "detrimental" to ensuring peace and public order.

They said that to ensure the restoration of normalcy and peace in Leh, it was important to "prevent Shri Sonam Wangchuk from further acting in a manner prejudicial" to maintain public order.

Meanwhile, Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has been dismissing the allegations against the activist, accusing the Ladakh police of working with an "agenda". She claimed that a "fabricated narrative" has been created to avoid implementing the Sixth Schedule and make someone a scapegoat.

However, the Ladakh administration on Tuesday dismissed allegations of Wangchuk's and said the law enforcement agencies are investigating based on credible inputs and documents.

The administration said that there is "no question of witch-hunting or smoke screen".

(with PTI inputs)