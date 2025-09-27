'Arab Spring....': Ladakh admin's statement reveals why Sonam Wangchuk was detained, shifted to Jodhpur

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained in Ladakh on Friday and is currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail. The development followed violent protests seeking Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which led to four deaths in the region. Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk speaks on the violent protest over the statehood demand and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh(Sonam Wangchuk X)

Sonam Wangchuk has long advocated for Ladakh's statehood and recognition of the UT under the Sixth Schedule to preserve tribal rights. He was part of the ongoing agitation in the region, and was supposed to deliver an address at 2:30 pm on Friday, but was detained before that.

The Ladakh administration detailed the reasons behind detaining Wangchuk, saying his activities were "prejudicial" to the security of the region and "detrimental" to ensuring peace and public order.

"It is important to restore normalcy in the peace loving Leh Town of Ladakh. To ensure this, it is also important to prevent Shri Sonal Wangchuk from further acting in a manner prejudicial to maintenance of public order," a release detailing the activist's detention read.

Sonam Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike in Ladakh for several days, which the administration claimed was driven by an "ulterior motive." Officials said the government had offered to discuss the issue, but Wangchuk persisted with the strike regardless.

'References to Nepal agitations, Arab Spring'

The Ladakh administration also blamed Sonam Wangchuk's "provocative speeches and videos" for causing unrest in the region on September 24, the day violent protests caused four deaths.

"His series of provocative speeches, references to Nepal agitations, Arab Spring etc. and misleading videos resulted in the violent protests of September 24 in Leh where institutions, buildings and vehicles were burnt down and, in the aftermath, Police personnel were attacked leading to the unfortunate death of four individuals," the release further read.

Citing these reasons, the authorities said they acted on specific inputs and detained Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA).

Outrage after Sonam Wangchuk's detained

Sonam Wangchuk's detaining sparked Opposition's ire on Friday, as it launched attacks on the BJP-led Government. Condemning the arrest, the Congress accused the BJP of trying to cover up its “abysmal failure” to maintain law and order.

“The Indian National Congress condemns the arrest of noted environmentalist and educationist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act. This has been done to divert attention and responsibility from the BJP's abysmal failure to maintain law and order and ensure security of life and property in the Union Territory of Ladakh,” Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Other Opposition parties like the Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party also condemned the action. The AAP even led a candlelight vigil for Wangchuk in New Delhi.