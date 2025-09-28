Srinagar: Sonam wangchuk being probed for Pak links: Ladakh DGP

Ladakh director general of police SD Singh Jamwal on Saturday defended the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk and said that is being probed for allegedly having links with Pakistan on the back of last month’s arrest of a Pakistani Intelligence Operative who sent videos of his protests across the border. Ladakh DGP SD Singh Lamwal addresses a press conference in Leh on Saturday. (PTI)

Jamwal described Wangchuk as the key person behind Wednesday’s violence that claimed the lives of four people and injured scores of others.

The DGP described Wednesday’s violence in Ladakh as unprecedented, saying CRPF personnel were attacked, with one sustaining spinal injuries and admitted to an army hospital. Four civilians died and 32 security personnel were seriously injured on the first day. Around 70–80 civilians were hurt, with six to seven still hospitalised. Violence began around 11 am. and was controlled by 4 pm, after which curfew was imposed. The situation is now peaceful, with phased curfew relaxations starting this afternoon.

On Friday, Wangchuk was detained under National Security Act and sent to a jail in Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

“What has been found in the investigation (against Wangchuk) cannot be disclosed at this moment. The process is going on and if you look at his profile and history, it is all available on YouTube. His speech worked as instigation as he talked about the Arab spring and the recent unrest in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

“He had his own agenda. There is a probe of foreign funding, violation of FCRA against him … We have a PIO with us who was reporting across the border, sending videos of the protests led by Wangchuk.”

The police chief also cited some of Wangchuk’s foreign visits, and termed them as suspicious. “He attended an event organised by The Dawn in Pakistan and also visited Bangladesh,” Jamwal told reporters.

Wangchuk has been the main face of the agitation spearheaded by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance for statehood and extension of Sixth Schedule to the Union Territory.

Jamwal said Wangchuk tried to hijack the platform and tried to scupper the dialogue between the Centre and Ladakh representatives.

The Centre has invited the leaders for a fresh round of talks on October 6.

Jamwal said Wangchuk continued his hunger strike, despite knowing that an informal meeting between the two sides was going to take place on September 25.

“Just a day before the informal meeting, a deliberate attempt was made to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere through provocative videos and statements which culminated with violence on Wednesday and unfortunate deaths,” he said.

On Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta’s remarks about foreign conspiracy in Wednesday’s violence, he said three Nepal citizens were admitted to the hospital with bullet injuries and involvement of some others have also come to light.

He said, in all, 50 people have been taken into custody in connection with Wednesday’s violence. At least, half-a-dozen of them are suspected to be ringleaders, he said.

With inputs from PTI