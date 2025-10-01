‘Actions on Sonam Wangchuk based on credible evidence’: Ladakh admin denies 'witch-hunt'

The Ladakh administration on Tuesday dismissed allegations of victimisation of activist Sonam Wangchuk and said the law enforcement agencies are investigating based on credible inputs and documents. Leh: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk speaks during his 35-day fast over the demand for Ladakh's inclusion under the Constitution's sixth schedule and statehood, in Leh, (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Wangchuk, who was protesting over statehood and Sixth Schedule safeguards for Ladakh, was detained under NSA following violent clashes in Leh on September 24.

"There have been reports in the media of baseless allegations of victimization of certain individuals including Shri Sonam Wangchuk by government agencies. There is no question of witch-hunting or smoke screen. Actions taken by the law enforcement agencies are based on credible inputs and documents," a statement of the Ladakh administration said, adding that the agencies should be allowed to continue the probe impartially.

Also Read: Sonam Wangchuk’s wife claims ‘fabricated narrative’ on Ladakh unrest: ‘Who gave CRPF…’

The authorities said that the FCRA certification of Wangchuk’s NGO, Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), was cancelled after clear evidence of multiple violations. The UT administration also said that the foreign currency violations by HIAL are under investigation.

The UT administration also accused Sonam Wangchuk of making provocative statements and of bringing an ‘Arab Spring’ type revolution in India to overthrow the government.

"Sonam Wangchuk made multiple provocative statements. He gave the reference of Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on several occasions from the Anshan venue trying to incite the public, especially the youth," the statement said.

Further, the statement said, Wangchuk on his YouTube channel suggested that he would bring an ‘Arab Spring’ type revolution in India.

"Wangchuk had suggested ‘overthrow’ of government on lines of ‘Arab Spring’, if their demands were not met, besides putting forth the idea of self-immolation for instigating agitation for this purpose, as happened in Arab countries including Tunisia," it added.

Also Read: Five transactions that formed basis of FCRA action against Sonam Wangchuk

It said that on multiple occasions, he suggested self-immolation by Ladakhis on the lines of protests in Tibet. Referring to the September 24 violent protests, it said even though other LAB leaders, including elders, rushed to pacify the aggressive crowd, Wangchuk made no attempts to ensure peace.

What has Sonam Wangchuk's wife said on the allegations?

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, has dismissed the allegations against Wangchuk and accused the Ladakh police of working with an "agenda".

In response to the allegations against her husband, Angmo has claimed that a “fabricated narrative” has been created to avoid implementing the Sixth Schedule and make someone a scapegoat.

The Sith Schedule relates to the administration of tribal areas and advocates for the creation of autonomous district councils. She has maintained that Wangchuk only advocated for the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which she said is important for democracy in the Union Territory.