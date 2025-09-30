Sonam Wangchuk’s wife claims ‘fabricated narrative’ on Ladakh unrest: ‘Who gave CRPF…’

Jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali Angmo, claimed on Tuesday that a “fabricated narrative” has been created to avoid implementing the Sixth Schedule and make someone a scapegoat while responding to the allegations against her husband. While describing the events on September 24 as “very unfortunate”, she questioned the role of security forces.(PTI)

She hit out at the police and condemned the statements made by Ladakh Director General of Police (DGP) SD Singh Jamwal.

Speaking to news agency ANI, she said, “We strongly condemn the Ladakh DGP’s statements. Not only I, but everyone in Ladakh denounces those allegations.”

Notably, the Ladakh DGP held a press conference on Saturday where he alleged Wangchuk’s link with Pakistan and raised questions about his visits to the neighbouring countries.

Wangchuk’s wife questions role of security forces

While describing the events on September 24 as “very unfortunate”, she questioned the role of security forces.

“Who gave the CRPF orders to open fire? Who shoots at their own people, their own citizens? Especially in an area where there has never been a violent demonstration,” she said.

Rejecting the allegations that her husband was involved in the unrest, she said Wangchuk only engaged in peaceful protests.

She said, “What could Sonam Wangchuk have instigated? He had no idea about all this. He was somewhere else, where he was on a hunger strike.”

She instead accused the police of working with an “agenda” and trying to make someone a scapegoat.

“Whatever the DGP is saying, he has an agenda. They don’t want to implement the 6th Schedule under any circumstances and want to make someone a scapegoat,” she said.

Angmo trashes ‘anti-national’ tag

Earlier, Wangchuk’s wife also said he was protesting for years in the “most Gandhian way possible”; however, the situation escalated on September 24 “due to the actions of the CRPF.”

In an earlier conversation with news agency PTI, she said that Wangchuk’s visit to Pakistan was strictly for professional and climate-focused reasons.

“We attended a conference organised by the United Nations, and it was on climate change. The glacier on the top of the Himalayas is not going to see whether it’s flowing into Pakistan or India,” she said.