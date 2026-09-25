SC seeks Goa response to Tarun Tejpal challenging conviction in rape case

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the response of the Goa government on the plea filed by former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal challenging his conviction in a a 2013 rape case. He had surrendered on September 14 pursuant to the top court’s order last month.

The bench said it will give a specific date for hearing the matter. (ANI photo)

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A bench of justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale issued notice on Tejpal’s petition along with another appeal filed by Goa government seeking enhancement of the 10-year sentence awarded by the Bombay high court’s Goa bench on August 6. Earlier, a trial court in Goa had acquitted him in the case in 2021.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Tejpal informed the court that the case is one of reversal of acquittal and the petitioner has surrendered. The bench said, “We are issuing notice to hear the appeal..”

Sibal told the court that even the high court had suspended the sentence to permit the accused to approach the top court. He requested the court for the matter next week as he had already surrendered and was in jail.

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{{^usCountry}} The bench said, “We will have it as early as possible,” even as it declined the request to have the matter next week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bench said, “We will have it as early as possible,” even as it declined the request to have the matter next week. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read:Ex-Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal surrenders before Goa court after 2013 sexual assault conviction

The state was represented by solicitor general Tushar Mehta who said that the charge is of rape. Even the state’s appeal was directed to be heard with Tejpal’s petition. The state had argued that Tejpal should be punished with a life sentence.

The 63-year old journalist was accused by a former employee of Tehelka of sexually assaulting her inside an elevator at a Goa resort in November 2013 during the organisation’s annual event. Following investigation, Tejpal underwent trial for offences of rape and criminal assault or use of force against a woman.

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While the trial court gave him a clean chit, the high court termed the judgment of the trial court “perverse” and

The case dates back to November 2013, when a junior Tehelka employee accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her inside a hotel elevator at a Goa resort during the magazine’s annual Thinkfest event.

Also Read: Tarun Tejpal must surrender, seek exemption before appeal is heard: Goa tells SC

Tejpal was prosecuted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including provisions relating to rape and assault or criminal force against a woman. The trial court had acquitted him in 2021.

However, while overturning the acquittal, the high court described the trial court’s judgment as “perverse” and went on to convict him based on the victim’s testimony and accompanying evidence.

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Tejpal had urged in his petition that both the victim and the accused have moved on in their lives and he now has a family with two daughters to care for. Even during the period of trial, he had remained out on bail.