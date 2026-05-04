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SC seeks report from Karnataka govt on actor Darshan's plea alleging lack of basic amenities

SC seeks report from Karnataka govt on actor Darshan's plea alleging lack of basic amenities

Published on: May 04, 2026 01:14 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from the Karnataka government on a plea filed by actor Darshan, arrested in the Renukaswamy murder case, alleging he was being denied basic amenities like food in prison.

SC seeks report from Karnataka govt on actor Darshan's plea alleging lack of basic amenities

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan issued notice to the state government on the actor's plea.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Darshan, submitted that the actor is being denied the basic amenities because the court had made an observation that no five-star treatment should be given to him in jail.

"This is that case in which my Lords were pleased to cancel the bail of this petitioner, he was an actor...

"Your Lordships made an observation in the order that he should not get five-star treatment in jail. Due to that direction, I am not even given basic amenities," he said.

The top court had on August 14 last year cancelled the bail granted to Darshan and other accused persons in the case.

Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra.

According to police, the victim was held in a shed in Bengaluru for three days in June 2024 and tortured. His body was recovered from a drain.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
darshan supreme court karnataka government
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