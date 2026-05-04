New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from the Karnataka government on a plea filed by actor Darshan, arrested in the Renukaswamy murder case, alleging he was being denied basic amenities like food in prison.

SC seeks report from Karnataka govt on actor Darshan's plea alleging lack of basic amenities

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A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan issued notice to the state government on the actor's plea.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Darshan, submitted that the actor is being denied the basic amenities because the court had made an observation that no five-star treatment should be given to him in jail.

"This is that case in which my Lords were pleased to cancel the bail of this petitioner, he was an actor...

"Your Lordships made an observation in the order that he should not get five-star treatment in jail. Due to that direction, I am not even given basic amenities," he said.

The top court had on August 14 last year cancelled the bail granted to Darshan and other accused persons in the case.

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{{^usCountry}} Rohatgi submitted that the actor has been put in a quarantine cell, where there is no light and he is not getting food. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rohatgi submitted that the actor has been put in a quarantine cell, where there is no light and he is not getting food. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The top court took note of the submission and sought a report from the judge on the status of the trial. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The top court took note of the submission and sought a report from the judge on the status of the trial. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We would like to know how many witnesses have been examined and how many witnesses the State proposes to examine. We would also like to have a fair idea of how much time the trial court is likely to take before it is concluded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We would like to know how many witnesses have been examined and how many witnesses the State proposes to examine. We would also like to have a fair idea of how much time the trial court is likely to take before it is concluded. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We would also like to know from the State whether the basic amenities which the undertrial prisoner is entitled to are being provided to the petitioner or not. Registry shall see to it that appropriate reports are received within one week," the bench said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We would also like to know from the State whether the basic amenities which the undertrial prisoner is entitled to are being provided to the petitioner or not. Registry shall see to it that appropriate reports are received within one week," the bench said. {{/usCountry}}

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Darshan, along with actress Pavithra Gowda and several others, is accused of abducting and torturing 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra.

According to police, the victim was held in a shed in Bengaluru for three days in June 2024 and tortured. His body was recovered from a drain.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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