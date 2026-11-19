The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from political parties, including the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and organisations such as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and the All India Students Union (AISA), on a petition by market traders’ associations challenging the designation of Ramlila Maidan as a protest venue. The traders have argued that demonstrations at the ground disrupt business, affect livelihoods and deny access to roads leading to nearby residential areas. In their petition, the traders said Ramlila Maidan was surrounded by dense residential localities and wholesale and retail markets of Old Delhi, where thousands of workers, traders and vendors operate. (HT Archive)

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant issued notices on a petition filed by the Kirana Committee of Delhi and the Delhi Iron and Hardware Merchants Association of Chawri Bazar on October 16, ahead of a proposed “Lehra Do Tiranga” march organised by the CJP at Connaught Place, with participation by AISA, on the same day.

The bench, also comprising justices Joymalya and V Mohana, sought responses from the Centre, the Delhi government, the Congress, the AAP, the CJP and AISA. It agreed to take up the matter after two weeks.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioners, said, “I am also challenging the notification of Ramlila Maidan as a protest site is also wrong. This location is within close proximity of prominent markets such as Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, Chawri Bazar, Khari Baoli and Sadar Bazar.”

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the top court that the matter has to be taken up with the petitions challenging the police action during the Delhi protests. Mehta said, “This court is hearing the other set of petitions seeking their right to protest. And this matter is protesting that right citing the fundamental rights of traders, workers, and residents. These are contesting rights and should be heard together.”

In their petition, the traders said Ramlila Maidan was “surrounded by dense residential localities and wholesale and retail markets of Old Delhi, where thousands of workers, traders and vendors operate”. They argued that the designation was made without a published assessment of its impact on residents and businesses, or safeguards concerning the number of demonstrators, duration of protests, damage to property and liability.

On November 3, while hearing the petition, the court had asked whether the organisations that had called for protests had been made parties to the case. Following the suggestion, the petitioners added the Congress, which organised a rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, along with the AAP, the CJP and AISA.

The bench had observed that protests affected the livelihood of people working in shops and those earning their living by selling goods on carts and stalls.

The traders had initially approached the court over an order issued by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to close Central Park in Connaught Place for the proposed march. The subsequent rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, they said, reinforced their concerns about the suitability of the ground as a protest venue.

The petition seeks quashing of the October 11 order issued by Delhi Police designating Ramlila Maidan as a protest site, and a fresh, reasoned assessment after considering the surrounding areas and the interests of those affected.

The Kirana Committee said the protests had come during the weeks when traders earned a substantial share of their annual income. “In the very weeks on which its traders earn their year, due to illegal and unlawful protests conducted in the midst of festive season, the livelihood of the vendors has suffered a significant loss,” the petition said.

It estimated that Delhi sees daily business of around ₹500 crore to ₹600 crore, of which about ₹250 crore was at risk each day during the peak season between October 2026 and January 2027. The petition said nearly one million establishments, 10 million livelihoods and around 500,000 outstation traders depended on this activity.

The petitioners said the impact extended beyond business owners to employees, daily-wage workers, street vendors, hawkers, delivery personnel, drivers and artisans.

They clarified that they were not seeking a ban on peaceful protests, but wanted a framework governing the location, duration and scale of demonstrations, traffic arrangements and continued access to markets, residential neighbourhoods, hospitals and public transport. They also sought preventive planning and enforcement of the law in cases of violence or vandalism, while clarifying that such conduct should not be attributed to peaceful demonstrators generally.