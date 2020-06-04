SC steps in to end chaos at Delhi borders, tells government to decide on common policy with UP and Haryana

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 12:26 IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the central government to convene a meeting between the officials from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to end the chaos over Delhi borders.

The apex court has ordered the government to arrive at a consensus with regard to allowing interstate transport between Delhi and the neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The decision regarding the same has to be taken within a week, the top court said.

This came after a petitioner named Rohit Bhalla, a Gurugram resident, challenged the sealing of borders with Delhi by the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments. Bhalla described the move as unconstitutional and said it affected the right to travel under Article 19. He pointed out that it caused great confusion and difficulties for people who want to visit Delhi for urgent needs including meeting ailing relatives.

This comes a day after the Gurugram police on Wednesday removed barricades at 11 border crossing points to the national capital and said commuters can now travel between the two cities without any restrictions. The Gurugram police checked movement passes until 9.30 am on Wednesday, which led to congestion for nearly 20 minutes before they received orders to remove the barricades. Those who did not have movement passes were stopped from entering Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced the sealing of the national capital’s borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for a week. “Delhi borders to be sealed for the next one week. Essential services are exempted. We will take a decision again in one week to open borders after suggestions from citizens,” said the chief minister.

Kejriwal also called for public suggestion on the matter and gave out a number and an email address for people to send in their suggestions by June 5.

“Delhiites can send suggestions on opening of borders to WhatsApp number 8800007722, delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com by Friday 5 pm,” he said.