e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / SC to consider social media bar as bail rule

SC to consider social media bar as bail rule

UP police had filed an FIR against Choudhary on April 11 for various offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sedition (section 124A) and promoting enmity between religious groups (section 153-A), and Disaster Management Act.

india Updated: Jul 11, 2020 02:43 IST
Murali Krishnan
Murali Krishnan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh government while refusing to interfere with an order passed by the Allahabad high court on May 20 which granted bail to Congress leader Sachin Choudhary on the condition that he will not use social media.
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh government while refusing to interfere with an order passed by the Allahabad high court on May 20 which granted bail to Congress leader Sachin Choudhary on the condition that he will not use social media.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine whether prohibition on use of social media can be prescribed as a pre-condition for granting bail.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh government while refusing to interfere with an order passed by the Allahabad high court on May 20 which granted bail to Congress leader Sachin Choudhary on the condition that he will not use social media. “What is wrong with an order asking you not to use social media? We don’t think it’s too onerous if a person’s participation on social media creates mischief. Why can’t the court say you don’t use the instrument which was used to cause mischief,” the bench remarked.

UP police had filed an FIR against Choudhary on April 11 for various offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sedition (section 124A) and promoting enmity between religious groups (section 153-A), and Disaster Management Act. The case was registered in connection with a press conference allegedly held by Choudhary in April questioning chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s handling of the pandemic.

The Allahabad high court released him on bail while setting a slew of conditions.

In his plea filed through advocate Keshav Ranjan, Choudhary maintained that he had only given a statement to media when they approached him. Choudhary also contested imposition of restrictions on use of social media as a condition for bail submitting that it is violative of freedom of speech under Article 19 of Constitution. The SC bench said that it will lay down a law regarding whether restrictions on social media can be imposed while granting bail.

tags
top news
Construction bids for new Parliament to close on July 14, work to begin after winter session
Construction bids for new Parliament to close on July 14, work to begin after winter session
SC declines parents’ plea for moratorium on school fees
SC declines parents’ plea for moratorium on school fees
Covid-19 vaccine could be available by early next year: Parliamentary panel told
Covid-19 vaccine could be available by early next year: Parliamentary panel told
Encounter killings violate rule of law, says plea in SC
Encounter killings violate rule of law, says plea in SC
Govt scales up testing in containment zones
Govt scales up testing in containment zones
Amazon bans TikTok on employees’ phones, cites ‘security risks’
Amazon bans TikTok on employees’ phones, cites ‘security risks’
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
How PM Modi called China’s bluff in Ladakh | Opinion
Covid update: Pune extends lockdown; 31 lakh+ US cases; plasma donation rule
Covid update: Pune extends lockdown; 31 lakh+ US cases; plasma donation rule
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In