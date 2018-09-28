SC to decide today on arrests of 5 activists held for allegedly instigating Bhima-Koregaon violence

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce Friday its verdict on a plea seeking the immediate release of five rights activists arrested by Maharashtra police for alleged involvement with the violence in Pune’s Bhima-Koregaon village on January 1 this year.

The five activists – Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha – were arrested by the Maharashtra police in country-wide raids on August 28. However, the Supreme Court, moved against their arrest by historian Romila Thapar and other prominent academicians, had on August 29 ordered they be kept under house arrest instead and had kept extending its duration as it heard the case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, which had said it would look into the case with a “hawk’s eye” as “liberty cannot be sacrificed at the altar of conjectures”, had reserved the judgment on September 20 after counsel for both parties, including senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Harish Salve and Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, concluded their submissions.

The bench, that also comprised Justices AM Khaniwlkar and DY Chandrachud, had asked the Maharashtra police to file their case diary pertaining to the ongoing investigation in the case.

The apex court had told the Maharashtra government that there should be a clear-cut distinction between opposition and dissent on one hand and attempts to create disturbance, law and order problems or overthrow the government on the other. It had also said that it may order an SIT probe if it found that the evidence has been “cooked up”.

The plea by Thapar, economists Prabhat Patnaik and Devaki Jain, sociology professor Satish Deshpande and human rights lawyer Maja Daruwala, had sought an independent probe into the arrests and the immediate release of the activists.

The five activists, whom the Maharashtra police accused of links with banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) were had arrested in connection with an FIR lodged following a conclave – ‘Elgaar Parishad’ – held on December 31 last year that had later triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima village the next day, leaving one person dead and several injured.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 10:02 IST