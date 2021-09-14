Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / SC to hear govt plea against Calcutta HC order on Bengal poll violence
india news

SC to hear govt plea against Calcutta HC order on Bengal poll violence

The state’s counsel also alleged “bias” by two other members in the committee – Atif Rashid, vice chairman of National Minorities Commission and Rajulben Desai, a member of National Commission for Women.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:29 AM IST
The court’s decision came after the Mamata Banerjee-led government cast aspersions on the members of the committee formed by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on whose recommendations the high court ordered the probe.(HT File)

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on September 20 the West Bengal government’s plea against a Calcutta high court order directing court-monitored probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into allegations of rape, murder and attempt to murder during the post-poll violence earlier this year.

The court’s decision came after the Mamata Banerjee-led government cast aspersions on the members of the committee formed by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on whose recommendations the high court ordered the probe.

Appearing for the state, senior advocate Kapil Sibal told a bench of justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose: “Look at the committee that gathered facts about the incidents and submitted a report to the high court. It was headed by Rajiv Jain who served as the Intelligence Bureau chief under the present government at the Centre till 2019. He was earlier joint director of IB when Prime Minister Narendra Modi served as Gujarat chief minister,” Sibal said.

The state’s counsel also alleged “bias” by two other members in the committee – Atif Rashid, vice chairman of National Minorities Commission and Rajulben Desai, a member of National Commission for Women.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
calcutta high court
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab elections: Shiromani Akali Dal releases list of 64 candidates

CRPF recovers 6 Chinese hand grenades in J&K

Comment against Uddhav Thackeray: Narayan Rane appears before Raigad police

J&K curbs may violate human rights; use of UAPA worrying, says UNHRC chief
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP