SC to hear Mahua Moitra's plea against her expulsion from Lok Sabha tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Friday will hear Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's plea against her expulsion from Lok Sabha over alleged misconduct. A bench led by justice Sanjiv Khanna will hear the case.On Wednesday, Moitra had made hectic efforts to get a hearing date on her plea. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has assured the petitioner that the top court would look into the request for urgent listing.

Mahua Moitra was expelled over her “direct involvement” in cash-for-query charges and “unethical” conduct (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moitra was expelled on Friday in a cash-for-query case. Moitra had alleged “substantial illegality” and “arbitrariness” by the House’s ethics committee, which had recommended her expulsion. The Lok Sabha had expelled Moitra with a voice vote amid a walkout by opposition MPs, adopting an ethics committee report that recommended her expulsion for sharing her login details, and accepting gifts and possibly cash from businessman Darshan Hiranandani.In her petition, Mahua Moitra had challenged the disqualification and pointed at not being allowed to defend herself in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the findings of the ethics panel.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The TMC MP from Krishnanagar found herself embroiled in the controversy after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla in September on the basis of a complaint by lawyer Jai Anant Dehradai, who alleged that she accepted money and favours to ask questions in Parliament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an affidavit to the Ethics Committee on October 19, Hiranandani claimed that Moitra provided him with her login ID and password for the Lok Sabha members’ website. CBI has already filed a preliminary FIR in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail