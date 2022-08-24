SC to hear plea against release of 11 men in Bilkis Bano gangrape case today

The Supreme Court will hear on Thursday a petition filed against remission to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

The 11 men were released on August 15 under the Gujarat government's remission policy after serving 15 years in jail in the Bilks Bano case leading to a massive outrage across the country.

A day ago, the top court had agreed to consider the listing the plea challenging the grant of remission to the 11 life convicts.

The men walked out free from Godhra jail hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about women empowerment from the ramparts of the Red Fort during his Independence Day address to the nation.

A special CBI court in Mumbai on January 21, 2008, had sentenced the 11 men to life imprisonment on charges of gang rape and murder of seven members of Bilkis Bano's family. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay high court and the Supreme Court.

Bilkis Bano was 21-year-old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the violence that broke out after the Godhra train burning.

Among those killed was her three-year-old daughter. The state witnessed riots after the Sabarmati Express was attacked in Godhra and 59 passengers, mainly 'kar sevaks', were burnt to death.

