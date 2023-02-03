Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Supreme Court to hear pleas on BBC documentary row, asks petitioners seeking ban to mention case again

Supreme Court to hear pleas on BBC documentary row, asks petitioners seeking ban to mention case again

india news
Updated on Feb 03, 2023 08:36 AM IST

Supreme Court today will hear two petitions filed against the ban on the BBC documentary on Narendra Modi.

People watch the BBC documentary "India: The Modi Question", on a screen installed at the Marine Drive junction under the direction of the district Congress committee, in Kochi on January 24, 2023.(AFP)
BySnehashish Roy

The Supreme Court will hear two petitions challenging the ban on the BBC documentary on Narendra Modi today after it was mentioned for urgent listing. The documentary – India: The Modi Question – sparked controversy in the political corridors following Centre's direction to Twitter and YouTube to take the link down from their platforms. Separate pleas were filed by Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, senior journalist N Ram and advocate Prashant Bhushan, and advocate M L Sharma seeking direction to restrain the central government from censoring the BBC documentary.

The case will be heard by a bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh, headed by Chief Justice of India D Y. The bench has also asked the petitioners seeking ban on the documentary to mention the case again today for urgent listing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Snehashish Roy

Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able....view detail

Topics
bbc supreme court
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP