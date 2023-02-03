Supreme Court to hear pleas on BBC documentary row, asks petitioners seeking ban to mention case again

The Supreme Court will hear two petitions challenging the ban on the BBC documentary on Narendra Modi today after it was mentioned for urgent listing. The documentary – India: The Modi Question – sparked controversy in the political corridors following Centre's direction to Twitter and YouTube to take the link down from their platforms. Separate pleas were filed by Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra, senior journalist N Ram and advocate Prashant Bhushan, and advocate M L Sharma seeking direction to restrain the central government from censoring the BBC documentary.

The case will be heard by a bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh, headed by Chief Justice of India D Y. The bench has also asked the petitioners seeking ban on the documentary to mention the case again today for urgent listing.

