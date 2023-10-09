SC to hear Sharad Pawar faction's disqualification plea against rebels on Oct 13

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on October 13 a plea moved by the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the NCP over the disqualification of 40 MLAs of the rebel group led by his nephew, Ajit Pawar. The senior Pawar's faction wants an expeditious decision on the petitions filed by it against the rival group, which affected a vertical split in the party.

Sharad Pawar(Hindustan Times)

The Sharad Pawar group had approached the Supreme Court seeking directives to Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar to take action against MLAs who shifted loyalty to Ajit Pawar. The party had filed petitions against 40 MLAs over "anti-party" activities.

