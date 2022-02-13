School staff attacked after students told to wear uniform instead of burqa

Berhampore: At least 18 people were arrested on Saturday for attacking staff members of a school in Suti village of Murshidabad district over reports that the headmaster had asked some students to wear the school uniform instead of a burkha.

The headmaster of the school had allegedly told students on Friday to wear the school uniforms instead of the burkha.

On Saturday, a group of local residents surrounded the school demanding that the headmaster be handed over.

Senior district police and administration officials rushed to the spot to defuse the situation. According to those present at the site, the situation worsened in the afternoon as some members of the group started resorting to violence. Police had to resort to lathi charge and fire tear-gas shells to disperse the mob.

“We have arrested 18 persons. A search has been initiated to arrest a few more persons. Investigation is going on,” said Bholanath Pandey, superintendent of police of Jangipur.

Late in the evening, the police rescued the teachers and the headmaster, who had locked themselves up inside the school building.

According to officials, the headmaster was suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him.

Trinamool Congress MLA Jakir Hossain, who represents the Jangipur constituency, said,“The incident that took place at Bahutali high school in Suti is very unfortunate. Some miscreants started the brick-batting. The headmaster has been suspended and a few persons have been arrested.”

“A clash broke out in Suti. Some villagers said that the head master had asked the students to come in school uniform instead of burkha. The situation was later brought under control,” said Emani Biswas, TMC legislator of Suti.

“The headmaster had asked the students not to wear burkha. They were told to wear school uniform,” said Tahidul Islam, a local resident.

According to the 2011 census, Muslims formed around 66% of the total population in Murshidabad. It was the highest among all districts in Bengal. Malda had a Muslim population of 51%.

A section of villagers said that the students were given uniforms from the school. The teachers are supposed to send those pictures to the district administration. Hence the students were asked to wear uniform instead of burkha.