Schools for class 10, 12 resume in Tamil Nadu: All you need to know

The schools in Tamil Nadu are opening for the senior classes on Tuesday, after a gap of 10 months. This comes after a fall in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the state.

However, strict Covid-19 protocols have been put into place by school authorities for Class 10 and 12 students.

Preparations have been in full swing in all high and higher secondary schools for the reopening. The department of health has prepared a list of measures that will be followed by the schools. The list includes frequent sanitisation of areas, storing vitamins and other immunity boosters for the students.

The Centre had, in Unlock 5 guidelines, allowed schools to reopen from October 15. However, the decision was left to states/union territories to decide as to when they would resume physical classes.

Schools and colleges have remained shut since March 2020 in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic which has infected more than 10,571,700 people so far.

Here is all you need to know about the reopening of schools in Tamil Nadu:

1) School authorities have been asked to compulsory screen all students and faculty for Covid-19 within a week of reopening. They will also check for comorbidities.

2) The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine mandated cleaning of school premises by school management besides the creation of sufficient hand washing facilities and following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) without any deviation.

3) If required, the schools can ask for primary health centre (PHC) teams which will be equipped to handle suspected symptomatic children as per SOPs.

4) Mobile medical units will also be made available and the details for the same will be shared with the schools for any emergency.

5) Vitamin C, multivitamin tablets and other immuno-boosters will be kept ready for children.

