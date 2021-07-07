Schools in Andhra Pradesh to reopen on August 16, online classes from July 12

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to reopen schools in the state from August 16, as the number of infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues to see a downward trend in the state.

Audimulapu Suresh, the state education minister, also said that online classes would commence from July 12, news agency ANI reported.

The announcement from the state education minister followed a discussion with chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In a tweet, Suresh said,“CM Jagan’s actions are aimed at providing quality education in schools,” and stressed that the key decisions regarding reopening of the schools have been taken following a meeting with the chief minister. Already, teachers in the state have been asked to visit the schools on alternate days beginning from July, 2021. It was also said that students would be allowed to go to their schools and visit their teachers to clarify any doubts.

Earlier on Monday, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had also announced a few relaxations to the Covid-19 curfew in the state that would come into effect from Thursday (July 8). According to the new rules, curfew would be relaxed between 6am and 10pm except in east and west Godavari districts, where it would end by 7pm. All theatres, restaurants, gyms and function halls would be allowed to operate with alternate seating arrangement and half their capacity.

Following the first wave of Covid-19 infections in the state, schools were gradually reopened in Andhra Pradesh in a phased manner from November 2020. While only classes 9 and 10 were initially commenced, other classes were reopened a few months later between January and February 2021. However, due to the increase in the number of cases during the second wave of infections, the government again ordered that the schools would remain shut.

According to a bulletin from the state health department on Wednesday, 3,166 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. So far, 1,911,231 people have tested positive for the disease while the death toll stood at 12,919.

