Schools in Himachal Pradesh to stay closed till September 4

State Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj
ANI | , Shimla
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 07:54 AM IST
Schools in Himachal Pradesh to stay closed till September 4. (File photo)

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to further extend the closure of schools in the state till September 4, informed State Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Tuesday.

He also elaborated on the filling up of the 4,000 vacant posts of different categories of teachers.

Bhardwaj further said that "The Himachal Pradesh government has also decided to fill up 4,000 posts of different categories of teachers including 820 posts of drawing teachers and 870 posts of physical education teacher posts in the Education Department".

"Out of these 4000 posts, 2640 posts of teachers would be filled in Elementary Education Department," he added.

"1360 posts in Higher Education Department would be filled up on a contract basis to ensure quality education to the students nearer to their homes," the Urban Development Minister said.

Meanwhile, the state has reported 281 new Covid-19 cases, 253 recoveries, and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state has recorded 2,054 active cases, total positive cases stand at 2,12,260 and the total death toll in the state due to disease is 3,562.

