Scientifically Speaking: The Plastic Pharmacy

Imagine picking up a discarded plastic water bottle, feeding it to a vat of bacteria, and harvesting a frontline medication for Parkinson’s disease. A paper published in March in Nature Sustainability reports something along those lines: engineered Escherichia coli bacteria converting polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic waste into levodopa, or L-DOPA, the gold-standard drug for managing Parkinson’s. How engineered bacteria are turning plastic bottles into medicines. (Image sourced from WebMD)

The work, led by Stephen Wallace at the University of Edinburgh, represents the next phase in a research program that has escalated both the ambition and the value of what engineered microbes can extract from plastic trash. In 2021, the same lab converted PET into vanillin, the compound responsible for vanilla’s distinctive flavor, achieving 79% conversion. In 2023, they progressed to adipic acid, a key precursor for nylon, drugs, and fragrances. Last year came paracetamol, produced via a new-to-nature chemical reaction running inside living bacterial cells, with around 90% yield under ambient conditions. Each advance solved a specific biochemical bottleneck while climbing a ladder from flavoring to industrial chemical to over-the-counter painkiller.

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The L-DOPA paper is the most ambitious step yet. PET is first broken down into its building block, terephthalic acid. This is fed to engineered bacteria carrying genes borrowed from three different microbes that, working in relay, achieve the final transformation into L-DOPA. A key challenge was that an intermediate compound hampered L-DOPA production. The team solved this elegantly by splitting the work between two cooperating bacterial strains, each handling half the conversion.

The optimized system achieved up to 84% conversion from PET-derived feedstock, including industrial waste streams. From a depolymerized PET bottle, the team isolated 193 milligrams of L-DOPA—roughly within the range of multiple oral doses, depending on formulation and patient regimen. The team also paired the process with algal CO2 capture in a proof-of-principle step meant to reduce net emissions.

The Edinburgh pipeline is not an isolated effort. Other labs have engineered microbes to convert PET-derived chemicals into drugs, industrial compounds, and nylon precursors. A late 2025 paper in Nature Communications showed that microbes can now handle mixed post-consumer plastic waste, not just pure PET. The field is accelerating, and the results are genuinely exciting.

But this alone will not solve our plastic problem. All the plastic-to-drug conversions I have mentioned rely on PET, which is only a minority share of the world’s plastics. The dominant plastics, polyethylene and polypropylene dominate by volume, and their chemistry is far harder for microbial enzymes to crack.

Scale is another sobering reality. Global annual demand for L-DOPA is often estimated at around 250 tons, produced through established routes. A microbial alternative would need to demonstrate compelling advantages in emissions, cost, or supply-chain resilience before any pharmaceutical company would consider switching. And there is no mature, widely tested regulatory pathway tailored to medicines made from heterogeneous waste-plastic feedstocks. The purity demands of pharmaceutical manufacturing and the variability of real-world plastic waste, which is contaminated with dyes, adhesives, plasticizers could also be problematic

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But processes will get better and faster. And for India, these developments carry a particular charge. The country generates over four million tons of plastic waste annually by official estimates; independent assessments suggest the real figure may be several times higher.

India is simultaneously the world’s generic pharmaceutical powerhouse and a country facing a growing neurological disease burden as its population ages. Parkinson’s prevalence is rising, with estimates suggesting close to a million cases. It is tantalizing to imagine a future in which the plastics choking Indian rivers become raw materials for medicines that Indian patients need.

After all, plastic is more than an environmental pollutant. It is a carbon source, and with engineered microbes, it can be made into valuable chemicals. Whether the path from laboratory to industrial reality takes five years or fifty, the direction of travel is clear. We are in an era in which microbes do not just degrade our waste but recreate it as something else entirely.

Anirban Mahapatra is a scientist and author. His most recent book is When the Drugs Don’t Work. The views expressed are personal.