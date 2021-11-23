Scindia, top aviation ministry officials to be aboard SpiceJet 737 MAX flight

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and senior officials from his ministry will be on board a special SpiceJet 737 MAX Delhi-Gwalior flight on Tuesday.

The airline commenced its 737 MAX operations on Sunday after a ban on the aircraft for over two years.

Aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation in August lifted the 2019 ban on airlines flying Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The aircraft were grounded around the world following crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people. The US and European countries allowed the aircraft to resume 737 MAX flights last year. Overall, at least 175 countries have allowed the 737 MAX to return to service.

SpiceJet’s chairman and managing director Ajay Singh on Tuesday said the airline’s all Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will back into service over the next 15-20 days with free broadband internet initially.

The airline operated its first 737 MAX flight after the ban from Delhi to Mumbai on Sunday. The second such flight on Monday operated between Delhi to Ahmedabad.

“Two (737) MAX (aircraft) have resumed operations and the third aircraft will be in air today (Tuesday). We aim to operate all our (737) MAX in the next 15 to 20 days,” Singh said. “This aircraft will cater to passengers in a better manner as it will have large number of premium seats and broadband internet that we plan to offer on board. This broadband service will initially not be charged.”

Singh said out of the 155 aircraft they have ordered; the airline will induct 50 737 MAX by 2022-23. “Out of the 50 aircraft, 15 to 20 aircraft are going to be replacements.” Singh called the return of the aircraft a game-changer for SpiceJet. “After the intense scrutiny this aircraft has gone through, I can say with full confidence that it is the safest aircraft to fly.”

