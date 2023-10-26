Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SCO nations should strictly adhere to principles of int'l law, respect each other's sovereignty, says EAM Jaishankar

PTI |
Oct 26, 2023 02:28 PM IST

Jaishankar's remarks came as he addressed the 22nd session of the Council of Heads of Government of SCO at Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) should work together to promote stability and prosperity in the region by strictly adhering to the principles of international law, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other and encouraging economic cooperation, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday in an apparent dig at China.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses the 22nd session of the Council of Heads of Government of SCO, in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Thursday.(PTI)

"SCO should work together to promote stability and prosperity in the region by strictly adhering to the principles of international law, respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each other and encouraging economic cooperation," the minister said.

In this context, the centrality of the interests of Central Asian states plays a key role, he said.

Beijing is investing billions of dollars in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Pakistan. India has protested against the projects in Pakistan as it is being laid through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"To improve trade within the region, we need robust connectivity and infrastructure. Such initiatives should respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries," he said.

"The Global South should not be saddled with unviable debt arising from opaque initiatives. The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) could become prosperity enablers," the minister added.

