SCO Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi to meet Putin today, talks with Iran’s Pezeshkian on cards

Modi is also likely to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines, although a separate bilateral meeting has not been formally scheduled so far.

Two leaders are expected to review the broader India-Russia bilateral relationship during their meeting.

"We have had a very successful IRIGC (India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission) recently held in Moscow. Both sides are expected to review the entire gamut of bilateral relationships during the meeting between the leaders at the sidelines of the SCO in Bishkek," the MEA Secretary added.

The scheduled meeting comes days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Putin at the Kremlin during his two-day official visit to Russia and conveyed PM Modi's "good wishes" to the Russian President.

Modi is also likely to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines, although a separate bilateral meeting has not been formally scheduled so far.

The SCO was founded in 2001 by China, Russia and four Central Asian states as a security forum. Over the past quarter-century, it has grown in size and influence, although its goals and programs remain vague and its brand recognition low.