SCO Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi to meet Putin today, talks with Iran’s Pezeshkian on cards
SCO Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi is in Bishkek for the 26th SCO Summit, with his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin among the key engagements scheduled on Monday.
SCO Summit 2026 LIVE: A meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin has been scheduled on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, the Ministry of External Affairs said....Read More
Modi is also likely to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines, although a separate bilateral meeting has not been formally scheduled so far.
Two leaders are expected to review the broader India-Russia bilateral relationship during their meeting.
"We have had a very successful IRIGC (India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission) recently held in Moscow. Both sides are expected to review the entire gamut of bilateral relationships during the meeting between the leaders at the sidelines of the SCO in Bishkek," the MEA Secretary added.
The scheduled meeting comes days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Putin at the Kremlin during his two-day official visit to Russia and conveyed PM Modi's "good wishes" to the Russian President.
Modi is also likely to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines, although a separate bilateral meeting has not been formally scheduled so far.
The SCO was founded in 2001 by China, Russia and four Central Asian states as a security forum. Over the past quarter-century, it has grown in size and influence, although its goals and programs remain vague and its brand recognition low.
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- 31 Aug 2026, 11:29:38 AM IST
SCO Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi thanks Kyrgyz leader for warm welcome in Bishkek
SCO Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi said, “Grateful to Mr. Adylbek Kasymaliev, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic for the warm welcome.”
“Will be meeting various leaders bilaterally and attending the SCO Summit tomorrow and the day after.”
- 31 Aug 2026, 11:23:07 AM IST
SCO Summit 2026 LIVE: Iran President Pezeshkian to meet PM Modi during SCO Summit
SCO Summit 2026 LIVE: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to Kyrgyzstan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and SCO Plus meeting, Iran's state-run IRNA News Agency reported on Monday.
According to IRNA, Pezeshkian left Tehran for Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, to participate in and address the SCO summit and the SCO Plus meeting.
During his visit, the Iranian President will hold bilateral meetings with several participating leaders, including PM Modi, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.
Via ANI
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- 31 Aug 2026, 11:19:18 AM IST
SCO Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi meets people from various communities in Bishkek.
SCO Summit 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met people from various communities during his visit to Bishkek.
- 31 Aug 2026, 10:56:33 AM IST
SCO Summit 2026 LIVE: PM Modi arrives in Kyrgyzstan to attend SCO summit
SCO Summit 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Kyrgyzstan, where he is scheduled to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines.
The prime minister was received at the airport by Kasymaliev Adylbek Aleshovich, chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.
A traditional Kyrgyz dance performance was also held at the airport to welcome the prime minister.
Via PTI
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