Ten cops, many workers hurt in clashes at port in Visakhapatnam

Hyderabad The police erected barbed wire fencing on both sides of the gate, but the workers of Adani Gangavaram port in Visakhapatnam tried to cross the fence and enter the premises, leading to clashes between the workers and the police. (HT Photo)

At least 10 police personnel and scores of workers belonging to Adani Gangavaram port in Visakhapatnam were injured in a scuffle during a protest by the latter demanding, among others, enhancement of their minimum wages, police officials said.

Following a call given by various trade unions, a large number of workers of Gangavaram port laid siege to the administrative office of the port at Pedagantyada village of Gajuwaka area on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam and staged a demonstration there.

The labour union leaders, who have been protesting for the last 45 days, called for a bandh on Thursday and demonstrations near the port premises. The workers were demanding reinstatement of five port workers who were dismissed on disciplinary grounds, payment of minimum wage of ₹36,000, written assurance regarding increment, death benefits and one-time settlements.

A tense atmosphere prevailed at the port, as the police forces were deployed there in large numbers to prevent the workers from barging into the premises. The police erected barbed wire fencing on both sides of the gate, but the workers who were in large numbers tried to cross the fence and enter the premises.

This led to clashes between the workers and the police. While the police tried to disperse the angry mob, the protesters pushed the police on the barbed wire fencing and pelted stones at them, resulting in injuries to 10 policemen.

“While Gajuwaka inspector of police Luther Babu sustained injuries when iron barbs pierced into his feet, constable Shiva Prasad received injuries on his head. A few other cops, including a woman constable, were injured in stone pelting,” a senior police official, who refused to be quoted, said.

The police arrested several trade union leaders who tried to enter the port. The trade unions have called for further protests if their demands were not met.

Later in the day, the port management held discussions with a delegation of the trade unions and agreed to concede some of the demands of the workers, after which they withdrew the agitation.

While the spokesman of Adani Gangavaram port did not respond to the calls and text messages, Gajuwaka revenue divisional officer (RDO) Hussain Saheb said the port management had agreed to pay ₹10,000 as one-time payment to each worker, a five per cent increase in their salaries as annual increment with retrospective effect from April 24, besides another ₹1,000 hike in the salary per month.

“The management also agreed to pay ₹25 lakh towards death benefit, in case a worker dies while on duty. It also accepted the demand for revocation of suspension of five workers and agreed to take them back into the duties,” the RDO said.

