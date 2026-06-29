Scuffle breaks out at Punjab gurdwara during celebration over return of 4 Nihang Sikhs after bail

Following the return of four Nihang Sikhs who were granted bail in the Karnprayag clash case, a scuffle broke out between two groups of Nihang Sikhs inside the Darbar Hall of the Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Mohali's Sohana area, police said on Sunday.

A police team from the Sohana police station was immediately dispatched to the spot on Sunday to bring the situation under control.(PTI/Representative)

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Following reports of the clash, a police team from the Sohana police station was immediately dispatched to the spot on Sunday to bring the situation under control. However, officials have clarified that no complaints over the incident have been received, and they would take action in accordance with the law.

The incident reportedly happened while the groups were celebrating the return of the four Nihang Sikhs who were granted bail and were brought back to Mohali.

Speaking on the incident, Harsimrat Singh Chehtra, DSP Mohali, stated that while the situation has been neutralised, the police are waiting for a formal complaint to initiate further legal action.

"A news report surfaced showing a scuffle between individuals at the Darbar Hall of Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan. In response, a police team immediately arrived at the scene. The situation is currently completely peaceful, and the police team is in contact with the Gurudwara's management," the DSP said in a video statement on Sunday.

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{{^usCountry}} He further added, "As of now, the police have not received any complaints from anyone; however, if a complaint is received, action will be taken in accordance with the law."Harjinder Singh Baidwan, President of Gurudwara Sohana Sahib, attributed the incident to pre-existing internal differences between the involved groups. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further added, "As of now, the police have not received any complaints from anyone; however, if a complaint is received, action will be taken in accordance with the law."Harjinder Singh Baidwan, President of Gurudwara Sohana Sahib, attributed the incident to pre-existing internal differences between the involved groups. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "There were pre-existing internal differences among the Nihang Sikhs who had gone from here. They had clashed previously as well, but here, the conflict played out openly," Baidwan told ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There were pre-existing internal differences among the Nihang Sikhs who had gone from here. They had clashed previously as well, but here, the conflict played out openly," Baidwan told ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This comes days after the Karnaprayag clash, where a group of Nihang Sikhs allegedly breached police barricades at the Kulhal check post on the Uttarakhand-Himachal Pradesh border and entered Uttarakhand late on Thursday night following the dispute with residents in Karnaprayag in Chamoli district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes days after the Karnaprayag clash, where a group of Nihang Sikhs allegedly breached police barricades at the Kulhal check post on the Uttarakhand-Himachal Pradesh border and entered Uttarakhand late on Thursday night following the dispute with residents in Karnaprayag in Chamoli district. {{/usCountry}}

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According to officials, around 200 Nihang Sikhs travelling from Chandigarh towards Uttarakhand via Himachal Pradesh were stopped by the police and district administration at the Kulhal check post after barricades were erected to prevent their entry. A nearly two-hour meeting between the administration, police officials and representatives of the Nihang Sikhs at Paonta Sahib Gurdwara failed to resolve.

While a section of the group agreed to turn back, around 20 to 30 Nihang Sikhs reportedly crossed the Kulhal bridge and reached the check post, where they were stopped by security personnel. A prolonged standoff continued for several hours before the group allegedly broke through the barricades and proceeded towards the Dehradun-Paonta highway.

Officials said some members of the group were seen carrying and waving swords while moving towards Dharmwala, prompting the administration to deploy heavy police and security personnel, including ITBP troops, along the route.

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Following the group's entry into Uttarakhand, additional police forces were rushed from different parts of Dehradun district to strengthen security. The Nihang Sikhs remained firm on their demand to proceed towards Hemkund Sahib. (ANI)

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