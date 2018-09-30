SDM in Kanpur snatches home guard’s rifle, shoots himself: Police

A sub-divisional magistrate in Uttar Pradesh reportedly shot himself dead with the rifle he had borrowed from the homeguard posted at his official residence on Sunday, police said.

Hemendra Kumar Kandpal died on the spot, Lalitpur superintendent of police OP Singh said. “Police are trying to ascertain the reason that prompted him to take the extreme step.”

Kandpal had returned home after overseeing the visit of Union minister Uma Bharti.

The official was posted in Mandvara tehsil for the past two months. The staff at his residence told police he had returned around noon and was seen strolling in the house before he came out, took the rifle of home guard Santosh Kumar and fired two shots. Kumar objected but Kandpal reportedly rebuked him, went inside and locked the door.

Kumar said before he could react, he heard another gunshot.

Pinki Kandpal, the wife said her husband was “tensed over not getting leaves and transfer from Lalitpur”. Kandpal’s son reportedly has health-related issues, and the official had applied for transfer.

District magistrate Manvendra Singh said, “Deceased was a serious and sensible officer. He asked for leaves only when necessary and those were immediately sanctioned. The charge of the family will be investigated.”

Kandpal is the third high ranking official to have allegedly committed suicide this year in Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 23:19 IST