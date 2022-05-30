Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Searches in Delhi’s Tihar prison after Moosewala’s murder in Punjab
india news

Searches in Delhi’s Tihar prison after Moosewala’s murder in Punjab

Punjab Police on Sunday said Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar have claimed responsibility for the murder
Sidhu Moosewala. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 30, 2022 02:51 PM IST
ByPrawesh Lama

NEW DELHI: Authorities in Delhi’s Tihar jail conducted searches in the cells of prisoner Lawrence Bishnoi after reports that he was behind the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

Punjab Police on Sunday said Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang and Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar have claimed responsibility for the murder.

No senior prison officer wanted to comment on the searches. A mid-level officer, who asked not to be named, said the searches were conducted in Bishnoi’s high-risk cell inside jail 8. “The search team found some prohibited items.”

HT could not independently confirm what the prohibited items were.

Prison officials said the Punjab Police were likely to visit Tihar and take Bishnoi’s custody. The prison department was yet to receive any intimation from Punjab. How Bishnoi was in touch with Brar and planning hits from inside the jail will be probed.

Bishnoi, one of the top gangsters of North India, faces murder, robbery, and extortion cases in Delhi, Rajasthan, and Punjab. His close associate Sampat Nehra was arrested in 2018 for plotting to kill actor Salman Khan. Delhi-based gangster Kala Jathedi is also one of Bishnoi’s close associates. Jathedi was the most wanted man in Delhi until his arrest last year.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prawesh Lama

Prawesh Lama covers crime, policing, and issues of security in Delhi. Raised in Darjeeling, educated in Mumbai, he also looks at special features on social welfare in the National Capital....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP