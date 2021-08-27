Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / SEC recommends phase 1 clinical trials of Reliance's 2-dose Covid-19 vaccine
india news

SEC recommends phase 1 clinical trials of Reliance's 2-dose Covid-19 vaccine

The company now needs approval from the DCGI to begin phase 1 trials of its vaccine candidate.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Reliance Industries Limited (Image used only for representative purpose)

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has recommended phase 1 clinical trials of Reliance Life Sciences’ vaccine candidate against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), news agency ANI reported on Friday. The proposed vaccine candidate comprises two doses, and is based on recombinant protein platform, as per reports.

Now that the SEC has recommended phase 1 trials, the next step for Reliance Life Sciences is to receive approval from the Drugs Controller General India (DCGI). Once the country’s top drugs regulator grants permission, the company can begin the first phase of clinical trials for its vaccine candidate.

Also Read | Zydus vaccine for kids likely to be available by Oct, says Centre

While Reliance Sciences itself is a testing centre for Covid-19, the exercise will be conducted at 10 sites, including those in in Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Phase 1 lasts for nearly two months, or 58 days, and is conducted to detect the highest number of doses that most patients can tolerate.

RELATED STORIES

The DCGI has thus far granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) to six vaccines, of which two are indigenous while the rest are foreign-made. Covaxin and Covishield were the first two shots to receive EUA, followed by Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and ZyCoV-D respectively. Among these, Covaxin and ZyCoV-D are made in India vaccines.

The nationwide vaccination drive against Covid-19 began on January 16 and every citizen above the age of 18 is eligible to be inoculated. Till now, 612,208,542 doses have been administered across the country, including 7,948,349 in the last 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry’s dashboard.

Also Read | India has administered at least 610 million Covid vaccine doses till now

Reliance Life Sciences describes itself as a research-driven organisation developing business opportunities in bio-therapeutics, pharmaceuticals, clinical research, molecular medicine etc. As the name suggests, it comes under the Promoter Group of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
reliance industries mukesh ambani covid-19 vaccine
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

La. Ganesan sworn in as Manipur governor

Baghel back in Delhi for more meetings amid signs of possible change in guard

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot undergoes angioplasty at SMS hospital

Tiger buffer zones earn MP revenue; concerns remain over impact on conservation
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP