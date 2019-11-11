e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

Second batch of 225 pilgrims reaches Pakistan via Kartarpur corridor

The corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India to the Kartarpur gurdwara was opened to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2019 08:34 IST
HT Correspondent and Agencies
HT Correspondent and Agencies
Hindustan Times, Dera Baba Nanak (Punjab)
PM Modi flagged off the first ‘jatha’, or batch, of about 600 pilgrims.
PM Modi flagged off the first ‘jatha’, or batch, of about 600 pilgrims.(PTI Photo)
         

A group of 225 pilgrims reached Pakistan via the Kartarpur corridor on Sunday and paid obeisance at the Durbar Sahib gurdwara, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the trans-border corridor, officials familiar with the matter said.

On Saturday, Modi also flagged off the first “jatha”, or batch, of about 600 pilgrims, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh. The corridor linking Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India to the Kartarpur gurdwara was opened to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Satnam Singh, one of the pilgrims who visited the Kartarpur gurdwara on Sunday, was quoted by news agency IANS as praising the authorities on both sides. “You can spend as much time as you can. There is a free ‘langar’ (community kitchen) facility and there is a provision of free golf cart service for transportation from the border to the gurdwara,” he told the news agency.

The corridor has also been embroiled in controversy, with confusion prevailing over whether Indian pilgrims would be charged a $20 service fee. Pakistan’s foreign office on Friday first said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision to waive the service fee for Indian pilgrims on November 9 and 12 had been withdrawn, and then announced the waiver would be implemented on the two days.

tags
top news
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
Racing against deadline, Uddhav Thackeray phones Sonia Gandhi to seek support
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
On convocation day, JNU students protest against fee hike, clash with police
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
Sharad Pawar meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai hotel, not Matoshree
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
In his reply to query on Sena-BJP ties, Arvind Sawant drops a big hint
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
24-yr-old comes to Gurugram for exams, raped by cousin in hotel room: Cops
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
People in a Kerala family have died mysteriously for 26 yrs. Now, some answers
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev’s iconic Natraj shot in latest 83 still
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
Maharashtra deadlock: Hectic parleys underway between Sena, NCP & Cong
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News