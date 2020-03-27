Second Covid-19 case in Andamans: Official

india

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 12:06 IST

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands has reported the second case of Covid-19, the coronavirus disease, a senior official said on Friday.

“He had traveled with the first positive case. Both in hospital and protocols being followed (sic),” Chetan Sanghi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands’ chief secretary, tweeted.

The first positive case was that of man in his mid-30s who had returned from Kolkata on March 24 in an Air Vistara flight, Sanghi had said earlier.

News agency Press Trust of India cited Avijit Roy, the nodal officer for the disease, as saying that the man is undergoing treatment at the GB Pant Hospital.

Doctors treating him said the condition of the resident of North and Middle Andaman is currently stable.

All the 55 passengers of the flight, on which the patient travelled, have been quarantined, Roy said. The airport staff who were on duty have been asked to undergo tests for Covid-19, he said.

The islands have been put on high alert after the man tested positive and residents have been urged to stay home.

Eight more Covid-19 patients died in India on Thursday and 88 people—the highest in a single day—were confirmed to be carrying the coronavirus disease on the second day of 21-day nationwide lockdown.

According to the data released by the Union health ministry, there are 647 confirmed cases in India, most of them in Maharashtra at 121 and Kerala with110. However, the figures released by these states are higher at 130 and 138 respectively.