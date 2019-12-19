e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / India News / Section 144 in place; schools, colleges to remain closed in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi today

Section 144 in place; schools, colleges to remain closed in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi today

DCP Kalaburagi stated that Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of four or more people, will be imposed in the city from Thursday morning till December 21 late night.

india Updated: Dec 19, 2019 05:48 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Kalaburagi, Karnataka
Indian students take part in a protest rally against Citizenship Amendment Act at Osmania University campus in Hyderabad on Tuesday, December 17.
Indian students take part in a protest rally against Citizenship Amendment Act at Osmania University campus in Hyderabad on Tuesday, December 17. (Photo: AP)
         

All schools and colleges in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi will remain closed on Thursday as Section 144 will be imposed from the morning, District Commissioner Sharath said.

DCP Kalaburagi stated that Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of four or more people, will be imposed in the city from Thursday morning till December 21 late night.

Police Commissioner MN Nagaraj on Wednesday said that no ‘bandh’ will be allowed in Kalaburagi city today in view of the recruitment exams of different departments and to maintain law and order in the region.

“No bandh will be allowed in Kalaburagi city tomorrow in view of the recruitment exams of different departments and also to maintain law and order, communal harmony in the city,” Nagaraj said.

His comments came after a bandh was called by a consortium of Left-wing and Muslim organisations in the city against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Wednesday said that Section 144 will be imposed throughout Bengaluru including rural district from today for the next three days.

“No protests, roadshow or any rallies or sit in protests allowed in the city. Carry on with the normal life. No holidays announced. There is no need to fear. Section 144 in effect from Thursday morning at 6 am,” Rao said.

Meanwhile, Dharwad District Commissioner said that Section 144 has been imposed in the district from 10 pm of December 18 to 12 pm of December 21 under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

tags
top news
‘Not part of UPA’: Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena’s reality check for Congress
‘Not part of UPA’: Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena’s reality check for Congress
450 tear gas shells fired in 5 days at 2 sites during Delhi protests
450 tear gas shells fired in 5 days at 2 sites during Delhi protests
India, US sign key defence pact, discuss cross-border terror at 2+2 meet
India, US sign key defence pact, discuss cross-border terror at 2+2 meet
From storming well to speaking out of turn, new index may map House disruptions
From storming well to speaking out of turn, new index may map House disruptions
‘Is it like Aadhaar?’: Little awareness about CAA, NRC in country’s tribal belt
‘Is it like Aadhaar?’: Little awareness about CAA, NRC in country’s tribal belt
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
End of consensus as GST Council takes voting route
End of consensus as GST Council takes voting route
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news