Security intensified at BJP offices in Delhi after Special Cell receives inputs of possible terror attacks

The security has been beefed up at BJP offices in Delhi on Saturday evening after an alert was received regarding possible terror threats, sources told HT.

The security has been beefed up at the BJP offices in Delhi.(Hindustan Times)

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The security has been intensified near the BJP Delhi office and the party headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in central Delhi.

A report in ANI said the security agencies have been placed on high alert and forces have been deployed to prevent any attempt to create panic or carry out terror activities.

"There is an alert for a terrorist attack at the Delhi State BJP office and government offices on DDU Marg, following which security has been heightened to address any potential threats. Security agencies have been alerted," ANI quoted a source as saying.

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