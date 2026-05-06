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Security outside residences of Mamata Banerjee, nephew Abhishek scaled down

While 188A Harish Chatterjee was the residence of Mamata Banerjee, 121 Kalighat Road was the party’s headquarters. Abhishek Banerjee’s office was located at 9 Camac Street

Published on: May 06, 2026 11:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The security arrangements outside the residences of outgoing chief minister Mamata Banerjee and his nephew Abhishek Banerjee were scaled down on Wednesday morning, two days after the ouster of the 15-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the West Bengal assembly elections.

The internal memo, ordering the trimming of security cover, was issued by the Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police (HQ). (Reuters photo)

“Police arrangements outside three premises – 188A Harish Chatterjee, 121 Kalighat Road and 9 Camac Street – have been scaled down from 6:30am on Wednesday. Some of the security arrangements like scissor barricades were replaced by manual guardrails on Tuesday,” said a police officer aware of the developments.

While 188A Harish Chatterjee was the residence of Mamata Banerjee, 121 Kalighat Road was the party’s headquarters. Abhishek Banerjee’s office was located at 9 Camac Street.

Also Read: Out of 240 BJP MPs in LS, every sixth MP has won through vote theft: Rahul Gandhi

The development comes two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the two-phase assembly polls held in April this year. While the BJP secured 207 seats, the TMC bagged 80 seats out of the 294 assembly seats. The ECI has ordered repolling in one seat.

“I have sent my resignation to the Governor on Tuesday,” Datta told HT.

 
mamata banerjee bharatiya janata party abhishek banerjee
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