Security reinforced at Kodagu-Kerala border following Naxal encounter

Bengaluru: Following an exchange of gunfire between Maoists and the Kerala police near the Kodagu-Kerala border, security measures have been stepped in the bordering region, police officials said on Tuesday.

Karnataka police officials said security measures have been stepped up on the Kodagu-Kerala border to prevent possible infiltration by the Maoists. (HT Archives)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The gunfight erupted in near the border village of Kutta in Virajpet taluk in Kodagu district, police said.

“We have stepped up vigilance in the Kodagu-Kerala border to prevent possible infiltration by the Maoists,” said Anshu Kumar Srivastav, superintendent of police (Anti-Naxal Force).

Alerted by information about the encounter, authorities are concerned that wounded Maoists may seek refuge in the Kodagu forests. “We have alerted villagers in the border areas about possible infiltration by Maoists,” Srivastav said.

“The gunfight in Kerala took place only 4-5 km from Kodagu, raising suspicions of Maoists entering the area from the Kerala forests. Additional armed police have been deployed at checkpoints and vehicles are being inspected. Hospitals, medical shops, and homestays along the border have been advised to remain vigilant,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kodagu superintendent of police K Ramarajan conducted inspections at Birunani, Teralu, Parakatagere, and Kutta, which border Kerala. “Discussions during the inspections centred around the ongoing combing operation by Kerala police,” he said. “Villagers and homestay owners in remote areas have been informed through beat police, especially after a Maoist team visited a house in Kannur district last May,” added Ramarajan.

During the November 7 encounter, the Kerala ANF recovered a country-made gun and a pistol, along with traces of blood, hinting at Maoists sustaining injuries. “There are suspicions that the injured Maoists may attempt to enter Karnataka for medical treatment. So drug shops along the border have been put under surveillance,” Ramarajan said .

“In response to the intense gunfire exchange, additional personnel from the state Anti-Naxal Force have been deployed along the border to reinforce security. A checkpoint has been established on the border, with special attention given to hospitals to prevent injured Naxals from seeking medical attention,” the Kodagu SP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON