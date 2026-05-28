Security tightened across India amid Eid-ul-Adha celebrations

Security has been intensified across the country ahead of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid, with authorities stepping up surveillance and deploying additional forces in sensitive areas to maintain law and order during the festival.

People offer Eid al-Adha prayers outside Fatehpuri Masjid, in New Delhi.(PTI)

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Scattered incidents of disputes over religious practices and public gatherings have prompted heightened vigilance by police and administrative authorities across the country.

High security in New Delhi

Delhi Police on Thursday deployed additional personnel, anti-riot vehicles and quick reaction teams in the sensitive pockets to maintain law and order on the festival of Eid, PTI news agency reported quoting officials.

Police said comprehensive security arrangements were put in place from early morning at major mosques, Eidgahs and other identified sensitive locations across the city, especially in the north-east and north Delhi districts.

New Delhi, May 28 (ANI): Muslims Devotees offer prayers (Namaz) at Jama Masjid on the occasion of the Eid Al-Adha', in New Delhi. (ANI)

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{{^usCountry}} DCP (North-east) Rahul Alwal said about 1,100 police personnel, along with 23 additional companies, have been deployed in the north-east district in view of the festival, according to PTI. Heavy deployment around Malihabad Fort in Lucknow {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DCP (North-east) Rahul Alwal said about 1,100 police personnel, along with 23 additional companies, have been deployed in the north-east district in view of the festival, according to PTI. Heavy deployment around Malihabad Fort in Lucknow {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, police have heightened security around Malihabad Fort in the Malihabad area ahead of Bakrid. Officials said additional police personnel and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) units have been deployed as a precautionary measure, news agency PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, police have heightened security around Malihabad Fort in the Malihabad area ahead of Bakrid. Officials said additional police personnel and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) units have been deployed as a precautionary measure, news agency PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Some local residents, particularly members of the Pasi community, claim the site is linked to Maharaja Kansa Pasi and should be treated as a temple complex rather than a mausoleum or mosque. According to residents, tensions have persisted for around one-and-a-half years and escalated after outsiders allegedly began offering namaz there. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some local residents, particularly members of the Pasi community, claim the site is linked to Maharaja Kansa Pasi and should be treated as a temple complex rather than a mausoleum or mosque. According to residents, tensions have persisted for around one-and-a-half years and escalated after outsiders allegedly began offering namaz there. {{/usCountry}}

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“People should offer namaz in mosques near their homes. Local residents, especially members of the Pasi community, object to outsiders coming here for prayers,” a local resident told PTI.

Extensive security arrangements across districts in UP

Across Uttar Pradesh, authorities have rolled out extensive arrangements including drone surveillance, CCTV monitoring, route marches, traffic diversions and deployment of additional police personnel, officials said, PTI reported.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier said that namaz would not be allowed on roads and, if needed, prayers could be conducted in shifts.

In Lucknow, 1,347 police and traffic personnel, along with six companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), wireless units and Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) teams, have been deployed at sensitive locations to ensure smooth conduct of prayers and crowd management.

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Eidgah Aishbagh and surrounding areas have been divided into four zones and five sectors for security management. Similar arrangements are in place at major prayer venues such as Teele Wali Masjid, Eidgah Aishbagh and Asifi Masjid at Bara Imambara, along with traffic diversions to regulate movement, PTI reported.

Police said mock drills and joint briefings have been conducted to prepare for crowd control, while CCTV cameras are being used for round-the-clock monitoring of key roads and religious sites. Additional women police personnel in plainclothes, Anti-Romeo squads and Pink Patrol teams have also been deployed in crowded areas to ensure women’s safety, as reported by PTI.

In Sambhal, the district has been divided into five zones and 16 sectors, with drone surveillance and social media monitoring teams deployed.

Restrictions on road prayers in Varanasi

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In Varanasi, authorities have urged people to offer namaz only at designated places and avoid praying on roads, with drone cameras set to monitor the city.

Officials also said sacrifices should be carried out within homes or enclosed spaces, and prayers may be conducted in two shifts if required to manage crowds.

Permission for animal slaughter cancelled in Goregaon

In Mumbai’s Goregaon area, police have cancelled permission for the slaughter of sacrificial animals at Satellite Gardens Phase 2 in Gokuldham.

Senior Police Inspector Mahendra Shinde of Dindoshi Police Station said the decision was taken following tensions between communities over the practice within the building, ANI reported.

Authorities said the goats would be removed from the society.

Preparations underway in Kolkata

In West Bengal's Kolkata, preparations were underway at the Brigade Parade Grounds, where the main Eid-ul-Adha congregation will now be held instead of the traditional venue at Red Road.

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Workers have begun setting up stages and loudspeakers after organisers secured the necessary permissions for the event.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Karishma Ayaldasani ...Read More Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world.



She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage.



Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising.



Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work. Read Less

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