Ahead of the scheduled lighting of a ceremonial lamp on the stone pillar (deepathoon) atop Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy temple on Thiruparankundram hill in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district, during the Karthigai Deepam festival on Tuesday, the temple premises swarmed with police personnel on Monday, even as district collector Nishanth Krishna imposed prohibitory orders under section 163 of the BNSS across the district.

A lamp lit at Thiruparankundram temple as part of 'Karthigai Deepam' festival celebrations, in Madurai district, Tamil Nadu. (PTI/representative) more less

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Around 5,000 Police personnel comprising of 10 superintendent of police, more than 50 Deputy SPs and 132 Inspectors, have been deployed at Thirupparankundram in view of the lamp lighting, police officials told HT.

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News agency ANI reported that the order, based on police inputs warning of a possible “breach” of public tranquillity during the festival, is in force from 9 pm on Monday until 10 am on November 25, unless withdrawn earlier. Madurai city police have also declared the area a ‘Red Zone’ meaning no drones or unmanned aerial vehicles can fly over the Thirupparankundram Hill in view of the festival.

Also Read | SC permits one-time lamp lighting at ‘Deepathoon’ in Madurai, bars public entry

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan confirmed that police denied the party permission to hold a procession in the area on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan confirmed that police denied the party permission to hold a procession in the area on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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Security tightened at Madurai hill ahead of ceremonial lamp lighting ritual

The Supreme Court, in a judgement last Friday, allowed the lighting of the lamp at this year’s festival, while staying the operative portions of the Madras high court’s January 6 judgment and clarifying that its permission would not establish any customary right to perform the ritual at the site in subsequent years.

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A day after the judgment, the Tamil Nadu government moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of the judgment, which drew criticism from state BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran, who accused the ruling Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam of adopting an “anti-Hindu” stance.

“Should (chief minister) Joseph Vijay stoop this low for the sake of vote bank politics?” he said in a social media post on Monday.

DMK leader and the state assembly’s Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said the chief minister must answer for the failure to properly argue the case.

“It has been two days since our leader (party chief MK Stalin) spoke about this, and the chief minister (C Joseph Vijay) has not opened his mouth,” he said.

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Security tightened at Madurai hill ahead of ceremonial lamp lighting ritual

AIADMK's Kovai Sathyan said there was no difference between the DMK and the TVK, and termed the TVK government’s “footsteps of appeasing one section” highly condemnable.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Congress MP Manickam Tagore, however, said the government’s intention was clear— to protect communal harmony and goodwill in the state.

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The Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy temple is regarded as the first of the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan.