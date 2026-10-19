Security tightened for Dussehra in Delhi-NCR, crowd management and traffic plan in place

Over 13,000 police personnel will be deployed across Delhi-NCR to ensure tight security during Dussehra celebrations, with heightened vigilance at religious sites and places expected to see large public gatherings, officers said.

A view of Delhi Police barricades lying along the footpath at Janpath after security restrictions were relaxed. in New Delhi, India, on Monday, October 19, 2026. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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Around 2,200 police personnel have been deployed at 66 'Ravan Dahan' sites, 17 religious processions and other related events in Gurugram, with police making extensive security arrangements for Dussehra on Tuesday.

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Elaborate security arrangements with 1,200 police personnel have also been made in Faridabad to maintain law and order.

Traffic police have also prepared plans for smooth crowd management.

Delhi Police said its personnel will be deployed round the clock at sensitive locations, while senior officers will inspect deployment sites to review security arrangements and ensure adequate manpower. Around 10,000 police personnel will be deployed across Delhi for Dussehra, it said.

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{{^usCountry}} Special attention will be given to crowded areas, prominent temples, pandals and venues where Dussehra events are organised, as authorities expect a significant footfall during the celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Special attention will be given to crowded areas, prominent temples, pandals and venues where Dussehra events are organised, as authorities expect a significant footfall during the celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

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Additional Deputy Commissioner of Central District, Angad Mehta, said the district experiences a substantial increase in footfall during the festive season, requiring extensive security arrangements.

"The Central District experiences a very heavy load during the festive season. Beyond Dussehra, we also see a significant footfall at Jhandewalan during Navratri. Furthermore, Durga Puja celebrations are currently underway simultaneously at multiple locations," Mehta said.

"Consequently, the Central District has put comprehensive arrangements in place, with police personnel, both male and female, deployed around the clock. Senior officers also conduct regular visits to the deployment sites.

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In light of this, we have ensured the deployment of an adequate police force," he added.

Police officers said security personnel would be positioned at strategic locations to manage crowds, maintain law and order and respond swiftly to any emergency during the festivities.

The deployment will also focus on preventing pickpocketing, snatching and other street crimes that tend to pose a challenge in crowded areas during major festivals. Police teams will remain alert to any suspicious activity, officers said.

Crowd management and traffic regulation will be key components of the security plan, particularly around major religious sites and venues hosting Dussehra events. Police personnel will coordinate with other agencies to ensure the smooth movement of devotees and visitors.

Senior officers will monitor the arrangements and assess requirements at different locations, with additional personnel to be deployed wherever necessary, they said.

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Police have urged people to remain vigilant, follow instructions issued by security personnel and immediately report any suspicious object or activity to the nearest police officer.

In Gurugram, police additional police personnel have been deployed at major venues, keeping in mind the size of the expected crowd.

Police have identified 12 major and 54 small Ravan Dahan venues. Sixteen sites fall under the East Zone, 23 under the West Zone, seven under the South Zone and 20 under the Manesar Zone.

The responsibilities of designated police officers and personnel have been clearly assigned at each site to ensure effective crowd control, security monitoring and maintenance of law and order.

Special security arrangements have also been made for religious processions to be taken out across the district during Dussehra. Police personnel have been deployed for three processions in the East Zone, nine in the West Zone, two in the South Zone and three in the Manesar Zone, they added.

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One fire tender, one ambulance and one duty magistrate will be deployed at each of the 12 major Ravan Dahan sites. In addition, two fire tenders and two ambulances will remain on standby in each police zone to provide immediate assistance in case of an emergency, police said.

In view of the anticipated increase in traffic around event venues during Dussehra, the traffic police will implement special traffic management measures.

A separate, detailed duty roster has been issued for traffic and parking management, with dedicated personnel deployed accordingly, they added.

"Special arrangements have been made to ensure public safety, facilitate smooth crowd management, maintain traffic discipline and respond effectively to any emergency situation with additional security arrangements.

"In addition, one Quick Response Team (QRT) has been arranged for each police zone. To strengthen security at Dussehra fairs and other public events, special attention will be given to surveillance, public address systems, security checks and emergency response measures," A Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

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In Faridabad, special surveillance will be maintained at event venues, markets, major thoroughfares, and crowded areas. All concerned officers and Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to monitor security arrangements in their respective areas and maintain coordination with the organising committees, a Faridabad Police spokesperson said.