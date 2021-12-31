Sedition case against SDPI activists shouting Pro-Pak slogans in Karnataka

india

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 09:11 IST

In a video which has gone viral, activists allegedly belonging to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were seen shouting pro-Pakistan slogans after victory in gram panchayat elections in Ujire near Mangaluru. SDPI allegedly shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans. The Belthangady police have decided to take suo moto action against those who raised the slogans.

The slogans in support of Pakistan were heard while the counting centre authorities were making announcements related to counting of votes for Mundaje gram panchayat in Belthangady Taluk.

Belthangady BJP MLA Harish Poonja told the media that he had spoken to the superintendent of police (SP) of the district and asked for strict action against those who raised such slogans. BJP MP from Udupi, Shobha Karandlaje tweeted to say that the incident again revealed SDPI’s real character.

‘This is neither Peshwarar of Karachi. #PakishtanZindabad slogans raised while celebrating SDPI candidate’s GP election victory in Ujire. Yet again proving the loyalty & intentions of SDPI,” she tweeted.

Karandlaje appealed to chief minister Yediyurappa for banning SDPI.

“Dear CM @BSYBJP sir, it’s now or never. Ban this anti-national organisation.”

Also Read: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla seeks probe into Karnataka MLC’s death

However J Athaullah, SDPI district president, denied that his party members were involved in the pro-Pak slogan shouting incident.

“None of our party workers will raise such slogans. We will file a case against anybody who is trying to besmirch our name,” Athaullah said.

Police officials said that a case had been filed against 15 SDPI activists under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 124 A (sedition) and 149 (offense committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian penal code (IPC) and efforts were on to identify those responsible. Police have also sought the help of the public, asking them to send additional videos if any to help identify the culprits.