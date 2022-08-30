Seek prior approval before inviting foreigners, Kashmir University tells HoDs

Kashmir University on Tuesday asked heads of departments and directors to seek prior permission before inviting foreigners three days after it asked for information about US national Jeremiah D Graham, who is said to have “delivered lectures” at the varsity in January-February this year.

The varsity said the Union home ministry has sought information about Graham, who “might have violated his visa requirements”. The university administration said it was clueless about Graham, his field of expertise, or whether the lectures were delivered or not.

On Friday, the university issued a circular asking all departments to provide information about the dates of lectures, topics of discussion, number of students and teachers who attended them, and whether an invitation was sent to Graham.

“It has been brought to the notice of the authorities that...Jeremiah D. Graham, a USA national, has delivered lectures at the University of Kashmir, Srinagar...Jan-Feb, 2022. All the departments are requested to kindly provide the information,” chief proctor Imtiyaz Khan said in a circular.

Khan told HT the information was sought after they received a communiqué from the Union home ministry. “The home ministry has asked us whether he delivered any lectures. It is not specific to us only but other universities have also received such communication including SKUAST [Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology],” Khan said.

SKUAST-K registrar T H Masoodi denied having received such a request from the ministry or Graham having delivered lectures at the university.

Khan said Kashmir University was closed in January. “We did not hold any classes nor was anyone invited for lectures. The administration asked me to make sure any such thing has not happened because sometimes departments hold interactive lecturers on their own.”

He added that is why the circular was issued. “I have received written responses from most of the departments saying no such person was contacted or any lecture was held. Only a couple of departments are pending,” he said. “Verbally every department told me that they did not invite such a person.”

Khan said a second circular was issued to make sure that people coming for the purpose of tourism do not deliver lectures. “The vice-chancellor has suggested that we should not entertain such people who are not on official visits. If someone is coming for the specific purpose to speak at an international conference, then the person is allowed, otherwise, the person should not be entertained.”