A traders’ body led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Praveen Khandelwal on Saturday hit out at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on demonetisation and GST, accusing him of selective political posturing and ignoring the plight of traders under the Congress regime.

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) more less

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In a letter to Gandhi, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) secretary-general Praveen Khandelwal said the Congress leader’s post, alleging that demonetisation and GST had destroyed small traders and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), appeared more like a political narrative than a sincere assessment of the country’s trading community.

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"As an organisation which has been closely associated with the trading community for several decades, we would like to remind you that India's traders are not merely a talking point. They are entrepreneurs, employment generators and an indispensable part of the national economy. Their contribution deserves an informed and balanced discussion, not selective political commentary," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The MP also pointed towards the “atmosphere of fear and uncertainty” during the Congress-led UPA regime, including “complicated licensing procedures”, multiple taxation systems, arbitrary inspections and endless paperwork. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The MP also pointed towards the “atmosphere of fear and uncertainty” during the Congress-led UPA regime, including “complicated licensing procedures”, multiple taxation systems, arbitrary inspections and endless paperwork. {{/usCountry}}

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"For decades, traders demanded freedom from unnecessary regulations, an end to inspector-driven harassment and a transparent, business-friendly environment. Why does the Congress leadership conveniently forget this history while claiming to be the champion of traders today?" he added.

There was no immediate response from Gandhi or the Congress to his allegations.

'Traders don't need your sympathy'

Khandelwal defended the Modi government's policies for traders and MSMEs, saying it has made a comprehensive effort to transform India's business environment and ease of doing business by decriminalising business laws, repealing obsolete legislation, and simplifying compliances.

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He also highlighted several schemes to incentivise small businesses, including Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana, Startup India, Digital India, UPI and GST reforms. While he acknowledged that challenges still remain in the governance of businesses, Khandelwal said it cannot mean ignoring achievements.

"The objective of government policy must be to create a level playing field, encourage healthy competition, strengthen domestic enterprises and ensure that smaller businesses have access to finance, technology, markets and opportunities," he continued.

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The BJP leader implored Gandhi to stop selectively criticising the present and introspect on its own record of License Raj. "India's traders do not want sympathy expressed through political tweets. They want respect, recognition, an enabling business environment and policies that allow them to grow without fear or unnecessary interference."

This came after Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter criticised Indian businesses at FICCI's Annual General Meeting for slow wage and job growth, calling it a "confession".

"The small traders and MSMEs that create jobs—you destroyed them with demonetization and a flawed GST. And for the large companies that competed honestly, you wiped out the playing field altogether," he said in a post on X.

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