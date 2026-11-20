Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called for a strong relationship with the US, Russia and China, criticising the Union government for making India a “side player” in global affairs and asserting that the Opposition didn’t want to boycott elections because it would end democracy. Rahul Gandhi invoked India’s leadership of the Non-Aligned Movement to criticise its foreign policy approach. (PTI)

Gandhi was speaking at the University of Chicago. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the opposition leader for making “baseless, outlandish allegations” with regards to India’s electoral process.

“We need to be involved at the global level in these conversations. Frankly India is a side player. I’m pretty shocked that Pakistan is busy negotiating with the Iranians and America. And India is just looking. We are historically of a fundamentally different scale than Pakistan. We have relationships with all these countries. We have a relationship with the United States, we have a relationship with Iran, we have a relationship with Russia. So we have sort of stepped back and suddenly decided we are not going to be players on the stage, ” said Gandhi in an 80-minute conversation.

The 56-year old politician harked back to India’s previous leadership role in the Non-Aligned Movement to illustrate his critique of the government’s approach to foreign affairs.

“Remember that we were the leaders of The Non-Aligned Movement when we got independence. And the Non-Aligned Movement had a stature on the planet. That voice, which I would like India to have on the global stage, I see missing,” he said.

Also read: In US, Pak national asks Rahul Gandhi if neighbours can move past ‘blame game’. His reply

Gandhi backs closer US ties, flags concerns over Iran and China On the second day of his US trip, Gandhi spent time dwelling on India’s relationships with the world’s most powerful countries. He expressed support for a strong US-India relationship and praised Washington for having played a stabilising role on the world stage, which benefited India’s economic development. Faced with a rapid advancement in China’s manufacturing capabilities, New Delhi and Washington have to work together to create a response, Gandhi added. However, he expressed concern about US actions in Iran and the country’s relative decline as an economic power.

On Pakistan, Gandhi reiterated that the use of terrorism by Islamabad to kill Indian citizens was unacceptable and stood in the way of talks with the country.

“There is room but there is a big problem, which is the support and encouragement of terrorism by Pakistan in our country. And it is impossible for us to accept our innocent people being murdered and having a conversation with Pakistan. The moment that stops, then a conversation can potentially begin,” Gandhi said in response to a questioner from Pakistan.

Gandhi also took a balanced position on India’s relationship with Israel, supporting Indian purchases of Israeli weapons while condemning the country’s actions in Gaza.

“We have good relationship with Israel. We buy weapons from Israel. And that’s good. But with all due respect, we are bigger than Israel. We are a country of 1.5 billion people and our foreign policy should be based on what is good for us, not on what is good for others,” he asserted.

Also read: Indian economy in dire straits, Rahul Gandhi says in US; BJP hits out

Electoral Allegations and the Opposition’s Strategy His remarks also focused substantially on the Congress’s allegations on electoral malpractice.

“A few months ago, the Election Commission was forced to admit by us that 140 million people who voted in the 2024 election did not exist or were not voters. So then our question is: if 140 million people were illegitimate voters in the 2024 election..then how is that election legal? The Election Commission refuses to answer us,” he said, noting that the Congress was not ready to accept a “non-democratic India”.

However, Gandhi ruled out boycotting elections.

“If we were to say that we are not going to participate in elections, Indian democracy would end that very instant. And we do not wish to dismantle the framework of Indian democracy. Therefore, our strategy is to bring everything that is happening out into the open and keep the conversation going among the people, until the Indian public realises that the entire system has been destroyed. However, we do not want to break the electoral framework; because if the Opposition were to declare that it will not contest elections, the entire electoral process would become illegitimate in the eyes of the Indian public,” he told his audience.

Also read: India no longer a democracy, says Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Summit in Hyderabad