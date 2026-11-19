India is sitting on an economic disaster with massive unemployment and a poor education system, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday, triggering criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia criticised Gandhi's remarks, alleging that his statements during overseas visits undermine India's international standing. (AICC)

Addressing a gathering at Columbia University in New York, the Congress MP also blamed the Union government, reiterated his allegations of vote theft and said street protests in India were a reflection of young people’s socioeconomic frustration.

“The blunt thing is: India is sitting on an economic disaster. That’s the reality. And one can brush it aside. The media can brush it aside. But India’s got a massive unemployment problem. India has got a massive problem with its education system,” Gandhi told his audience, arguing that the central government’s signature initiatives such as Make in India and Startup India had failed to make a difference.

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Gandhi questions impact of Make in India, Startup India In a speech substantially focused on economics and geopolitics, Gandhi compared India’s economic model to that of China, noting that the latter had made great strides in building manufacturing and providing blue-collar jobs.

“I’m interested from an Indian perspective in production in a democratic environment. It’s not that India has not done this. India used to do this and has had success in this. But you cannot have two businessmen controlling the entire architecture of a country and expect manufacturing,” he said.

“That economic model stopped giving results almost a decade ago. The Prime Minister has been putting out one idea after another. Make in India, Startup India, all of these things..But what has happened? Absolutely nothing. Because the spine of the economy has been broken,” Gandhi said, taking aim at the Modi government’s flagship economic policies.

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Gandhi links global protests to economic uncertainty In the 90-minute interaction, Gandhi also dwelled on America’s political and economic problems, given the fundamental challenge China poses to Washington’s previously unrivalled claims to superpower status. He linked this churn to protests around the world.

“Why is it happening in one way in the United States? Why is it happening in Brazil? Why is it happening in so many different places? So it can’t be that all these countries are coming to the same conclusion at the same time. So, to me, you can’t separate what is happening in India or what is happening in France with what is happening on the planet, with what is happening to the larger economic substrate. To me, a lot of this is connected,” Gandhi said.

He noted that India’s lower costs and larger population made it relatively easier for the country to provide jobs for its youth, compared with countries such as the US or Germany.

“Our costs are lower and we have bigger numbers. Indians can take a lot more suffering and pain. It’s a fact. Maybe I shouldn’t be saying this,” Gandhi said of India’s future economic prospects.

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Rahul Gandhi reiterates allegations of electoral malpractice Gandhi reiterated allegations about electoral malpractice and reiterated his party’s determination to remove chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar from office.

“The idea is to restore the electoral system. Without that, nothing is going to happen, and we are working on that. We have a lot of proof on electoral malpractice. There are many people now in the system who are very scared, who are now speaking to us. I see it in quite a positive light,” he said, while adding that he feared the Indian government would react “violently and aggressively” in the face of growing public pressure.

Gandhi’s remarks at Columbia University marked the first of his two planned public engagements in the US. He will speak at the University of Chicago on Thursday.

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The BJP hit back. “Whenever Rahul Gandhi travels abroad, he makes false statements. His sole intention is to undermine India’s progress and weaken the strong international image that the country is building,” party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

Bhatia alleged that Gandhi’s remarks were intended to damage India’s international standing at a time when the country was making progress on several fronts.

“Why should the citizens of India feel ashamed because of the statements of a Leader of the Opposition who makes such remarks against the country?” he said.