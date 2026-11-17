India on Monday called for a country-driven approach to ‘Just Transition’ at the ongoing COP31 climate conference in Antalya, stressing that developing countries must be allowed to determine their own pathways based on national priorities and circumstances. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav meets UN Climate Chief Simon Stiell on Sidelines of COP31 in Antalya. (ANI photo)

Speaking during discussions on the Just Transition Work Programme (JTWP), Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, who landed Antalya in the early hours of Monday, also said the mechanism must not prescribe uniform sectoral pathways or create new obligations, but enable countries to pursue their own transition plans while ensuring workers, communities and vulnerable groups are not left behind.

Speaking during discussions on the Just Transition Work Programme (JTWP), Yadav said the transition must address not just the shift to low-carbon energy but also cover employment, social protection, adaptation, poverty eradication, energy access and sustainable development.

JTWP is a UN initiative established under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to help countries achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement in a fair, inclusive, and equitable manner.

“India has consistently emphasized that just transition must have a whole of economy and whole of society approach,” Yadav said, calling once again for the need for adequate finance, technology transfer and capacity building to help developing countries implement their priorities.

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Yadav said India’s experience demonstrated that there could be no “one-size-fits-all approach” and pointed towards the country’s sub-national heat action and disaster management plans, which address vulnerabilities among workers and communities, as well as its renewable energy expansion aimed at combining low-carbon development with affordable energy access. “We have an excellent opportunity at COP31 to begin the process of moving from exchange of experiences toward practical country-driven implementation,” he said.

Yadav also called for a clear distinction between the roles of the JTWP and the proposed Just Transition Mechanism (JTM) at COP30. While the work programme should remain a platform for dialogue and exchange of experiences, he said the mechanism should facilitate practical support through technical assistance, capacity building and international cooperation.

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“India supports the operationalisation of a two-tier, party-guided mechanism, responding to developing countries’ needs, and respectful of national sovereignty and diverse national circumstances,” he added.

India had outlined just transition as one of its key negotiating priorities ahead of COP31, linking it to climate justice, the right to development and affordable energy access. Yadav had also said that the country would support the continuation of the work programme through a party-driven mechanism.