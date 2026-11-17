The COP31 presidency on Monday launched a series of initiatives to accelerate industrial electrification, promote responsible artificial intelligence (AI) and scale up green industrialisation, seeking to translate climate commitments into investments and on-ground implementation as negotiations entered their second week in Türkiye’s Antalya. This comes at a time when countries will begin to negotiate on key issues in the run up to the conclusion of this COP on Friday. President of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), Murat Kurum, speaks at a press conference during COP31 in Antalya. (Reuters photo)

The initiatives include the Antalya Artificial Intelligence Pledge, the AI-Enabled Cleantech Initiative and the Antalya Green Industrialisation Compact, which aim to bring governments, businesses, investors and research institutions together to accelerate the deployment of low-emission technologies.

“Industry and technology must be part of the climate solution. We need to electrify industry, adapted to the starting point and strategic choices of each country,” COP31 president Murat Kurum said.

Also Read: At COP31, India must make climate finance more than a negotiating point

Industry accounts for around a quarter of global emissions, making its decarbonisation central to meeting climate targets.

The Green Industrialisation Compact focuses on mobilising investment and scaling up near-zero and low-emission industrial production, while recognising that countries have different starting points, resources and development priorities.

This also comes on the same day the first draft of the COP31 cover decision was also launched, allowing countries to build and negotiate on a series of commitments laid down in front of them, including phasing out fossil fuels.

The push also comes amid growing concerns over the environmental footprint of AI, particularly the electricity and resources required to operate data centres.

The Antalya AI Pledge, a voluntary framework for governments, companies and organisations, seeks commitments on sustainable AI infrastructure, responsible AI design and deployment, environmental impact assessments and financial and technical support for developing countries.

Also Read:COP 31: UN launches $3 billion disaster financing platform, brings together its six agencies

The pledge also encourages signatories to commit to low-emission electricity for AI infrastructure, greener data centres, resource-efficient AI systems, e-waste management and support for AI-enabled climate solutions.

At the same time, the presidency highlighted AI’s potential to improve electricity grid efficiency, integrate renewable energy, support industrial decarbonisation and strengthen climate-risk modelling.

The AI-Enabled Cleantech Initiative will seek to take promising technologies beyond pilot projects and towards wider commercial deployment.

Separately, the Least Developed Countries Green Industrialisation Facility (LDC-GIF), presented on November 12, will support project development, technology transfer, institutional capacity building and access to finance, based on priorities identified by individual countries. The mechanism operates under the UN Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries, hosted by Türkiye.

The COP31 presidency has also partnered with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Climate Club, an intergovernmental forum of 50 countries, to issue guidance on country platforms for industrial transformation, focusing on investment conditions, project pipelines, financing and monitoring.

Also Read: Transboundary data asymmetry and Himalayan resilience at COP31

The package supports the presidency’s 35-by-35 ambition to increase electricity’s share of final energy consumption to 35% by 2035.

Meanwhile, COP31 president of negotiations Chris Bowen called for climate science to remain central to the discussions, warning that the world was likely to overshoot the Paris Agreement’s 1.5-degree Celsius temperature threshold.

“The latest science tells us that we will overshoot the 1.5-degree goal, but science also shows that we can return to safer temperatures if we work together and act with urgency,” Bowen said.