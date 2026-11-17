COP31 pushes industrial electrification, responsible AI as climate priorities
The initiatives include the Antalya Artificial Intelligence Pledge, the AI-Enabled Cleantech Initiative and the Antalya Green Industrialisation Compact
The COP31 presidency on Monday launched a series of initiatives to accelerate industrial electrification, promote responsible artificial intelligence (AI) and scale up green industrialisation, seeking to translate climate commitments into investments and on-ground implementation as negotiations entered their second week in Türkiye’s Antalya. This comes at a time when countries will begin to negotiate on key issues in the run up to the conclusion of this COP on Friday.
The initiatives include the Antalya Artificial Intelligence Pledge, the AI-Enabled Cleantech Initiative and the Antalya Green Industrialisation Compact, which aim to bring governments, businesses, investors and research institutions together to accelerate the deployment of low-emission technologies.
“Industry and technology must be part of the climate solution. We need to electrify industry, adapted to the starting point and strategic choices of each country,” COP31 president Murat Kurum said.
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Industry accounts for around a quarter of global emissions, making its decarbonisation central to meeting climate targets.
The Green Industrialisation Compact focuses on mobilising investment and scaling up near-zero and low-emission industrial production, while recognising that countries have different starting points, resources and development priorities.
This also comes on the same day the first draft of the COP31 cover decision was also launched, allowing countries to build and negotiate on a series of commitments laid down in front of them, including phasing out fossil fuels.
The push also comes amid growing concerns over the environmental footprint of AI, particularly the electricity and resources required to operate data centres.
The Antalya AI Pledge, a voluntary framework for governments, companies and organisations, seeks commitments on sustainable AI infrastructure, responsible AI design and deployment, environmental impact assessments and financial and technical support for developing countries.
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The pledge also encourages signatories to commit to low-emission electricity for AI infrastructure, greener data centres, resource-efficient AI systems, e-waste management and support for AI-enabled climate solutions.
At the same time, the presidency highlighted AI’s potential to improve electricity grid efficiency, integrate renewable energy, support industrial decarbonisation and strengthen climate-risk modelling.
The AI-Enabled Cleantech Initiative will seek to take promising technologies beyond pilot projects and towards wider commercial deployment.
Separately, the Least Developed Countries Green Industrialisation Facility (LDC-GIF), presented on November 12, will support project development, technology transfer, institutional capacity building and access to finance, based on priorities identified by individual countries. The mechanism operates under the UN Technology Bank for Least Developed Countries, hosted by Türkiye.
The COP31 presidency has also partnered with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the Climate Club, an intergovernmental forum of 50 countries, to issue guidance on country platforms for industrial transformation, focusing on investment conditions, project pipelines, financing and monitoring.
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The package supports the presidency’s 35-by-35 ambition to increase electricity’s share of final energy consumption to 35% by 2035.
Meanwhile, COP31 president of negotiations Chris Bowen called for climate science to remain central to the discussions, warning that the world was likely to overshoot the Paris Agreement’s 1.5-degree Celsius temperature threshold.
“The latest science tells us that we will overshoot the 1.5-degree goal, but science also shows that we can return to safer temperatures if we work together and act with urgency,” Bowen said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJasjeev Gandhiok
Jasjeev Gandhiok is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times, where he covers environment, climate change, the clean energy transition and wildlife at the National Bureau. Gandhiok has over a decade of experience in journalism and is based in Delhi. He has reported extensively on Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). This includes the region's air pollution woes, a polluted Yamuna and on urban wildlife still thriving in the region. He joined HT in October 2021. Prior to that, he had five-year stint at The Times of India in Delhi, where he also covered Delhi, with a focus on environment and wildlife. Gandhiok has covered some recent events around the Capital too, ranging from the farmers' protests, the northeast Delhi riots and the CAA-NRC protests, reporting from the ground on all of these. He also travels across the country to report on how environment and climate change impact everyday life, while also writing on endangered species. His reports in 2019 on toxic leachate from Delhi's landfills led to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) taking suo motu cognisance and ultimately asking the state government to start bio-mining to flatten and remove all three landfills in the capital. He also closely tracks the implementation of government policies on climate, renewable energy and environmental protection. His focus remains on impactful, public-interest journalism which explains how environmental decisions affect people's everyday lives.Read More